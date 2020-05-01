Never have we needed our health care providers as we do now. Around the world, those charged with our well being have put themselves in harm’s way to keep us going.
Everyone — doctors, nurses, hospital staff providing meals, cleaning services and support staff — have shown why they entered community care service in the first place. They want to help and take care of us. The Virgin Islands is no exception, with people most of us know and love, taking leading roles.
One small, but very real way I have come to realize how much I appreciate medical workers, is when I put on a mask. The first time I wore one I thought I was doing something wrong, because I felt suffocated, hot and uncomfortable.
However, I soon realized this is how wearing a mask really feels. My glasses fogged up within minutes. The instinct to pull the mask away from my face was overwhelming. That uncomfortable mask became a necessary, miserable, part of going out. I didn’t like it one bit.
Realizing that even in the best of times, hospital and care workers wear them all the time, opened my eyes. The thought that they are in masks for an entire day at a time, made me feel very humble. I think about them every time the mask goes on. It’s the least of what they deal with every day, but it shows what they willingly do for us.
To our medical teams in the Virgin Islands, we owe you more than a simple thank you. We owe you everything.
