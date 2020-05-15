This Sunday is my mother’s birthday. She would have been 82. She has been gone from this earthly plane for 15 years.
Fifteen years I have been without her. Fifteen years that I have been without her counsel and advice. Fifteen years I have had to wonder and guess what would Mama say.
She certainly would have had a lot to say about the current times. My mother was not one to suffer foolishness. I know when it came to deciding who to believe she would have chosen the side of the scientists. She would have taken this virus seriously. How she would have reacted is also fairly easy to discern.
My mother was practical but she still had a frivolous side. She could be spontaneous but she also wanted to have a plan. She listened to good information but she also did what she wanted to do.
So while I feel like she would tell me to follow the basic guidelines for staying safe and healthy, she would also tell me to look at the big picture. She would tell me to get a game plan of my own.
Like everyone else I have spent the past few weeks just trying to absorb all the ever changing information and accept the new norms and protocols we are adopting. Like most people there have been many days when I’ve felt like I don’t know whose information to trust or what information is even necessary.
Whenever I faced big issues that felt out of my control, my mother would tell me to step back, look at the big picture and figure out how I was being directly affected. Then she would tell me to think about what I wanted the outcome to be. Then we would look at what was and wasn’t in my power to control and formulate a plan.
She impressed upon me that even though it is sometimes tempting to just deal with the immediate circumstances, it is just as important, if not more than, to think about how what I was going through could affect my life down the road.
Now that we are past the initial phase of absolute quarantine, whether we want to be or not, we are beginning to see how greatly things have changed. Whether you believe this is all a serious matter or you are deep down the conspiracy rabbit hole, it doesn’t change the fact that life is different forever. For the first time in a long time it feels like we don’t know what life will be like in five years, five months or even five weeks.
Technology advances so rapidly and we have access to so much information, both to our advantage and our detriment. Our decisions to act or not act can have impact. My mother would remind me that this would be a time to act and plan for my new normal outside of what society decides to do.
She would tell me to seek out what is true. She would tell me to seize the opportunity to think about what I genuinely want my life to be. Not just in whether I like my job or something but to get down to the basics and figure out how I want to live in the coming days. She would remind me that only by being true to myself and true about what I want could I stay mostly in control of my choices.
She would tell me to do what was right. Times such as these can cause you to think selfishly as easily as they can encourage you to think of others. When you feel like life is on the line you get very protective of yourself and the ones you love. There is a time for that. What it also means, and what we are starting to see more and more examples of, is that to survive and thrive in the changes to come we have to seek out community. We have to find ways to do right by each other it has been revealed how interdependent er are one each other.
She would tell me to make wise decisions. That means taking the time to think things through beyond just the first couple levels of outcomes and consequences. It means knowing when to ask for guidance and when to hold your own counsel.
Mostly, I think she would tell me to focus on what is possible. We often find ourselves in situations where we are reacting. She would remind me to seek out paths forward that were reflections of what I saw as my future. Possible also leaves room for adaptation.
As we have seen, everything can quickly change and being able to roll with those changes and keep pushing forward means there are always options on the table.
Having my mother to talk to would be ideal. Having access to her insight and experience is always there for me in the advice she gave. I don’t know what the future holds but I know whatever it is my mother equipped me to face it.
— Mariel Blake is a Daily News columnist. She can be reached at warriorgriotspeaks@gmail.com.