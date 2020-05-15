There is a difficult question that is nagging Virgin Islanders. And it concerns the education of their children.
We all understand that being thrown into an unprecedented pandemic, has caused many new problems which we could not have imagined. Figuring out a path has been a day to day thing. Now, several months into a new way of life, with no end in sight, brings up some basic questions on how we go forward. For education, critical questions.
Many children in the community have no access to laptop or iPad technology. And while education recently gave out a limited amount of home devices, many more households have no internet. Education for these children is at a standstill.
Teachers, trying desperately to continue educating their students have lost contact with some, and the school year is ending with children losing educational time. No one can be faulted but solutions are needed. If this pandemic requires long term stay at home education, what will be the plan? How do we reach out to the students who are missing their studies?
The answers aren’t easy. But these questions need to be asked. Will we be able to keep children on point with their studies for the foreseeable future?
Unlike a hurricane, a pandemic is a long term ongoing crisis. Our best professional minds need to be tasked with creating an educational back up plan, before a new school year begins. Or, before it doesn’t.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.