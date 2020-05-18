Dear Editor,
I wish to share some issues of concern that have far reaching implications for future school facilities in the St. Thomas-St. John District as well as for the quality of education we offer students in the future.
Most of this information I have already communicated to our elected officials, as well as to the leadership of the Department of Education, but now I am compelled to share this information publicly, especially after listening to the May 12 legislative hearing held by the Committee on Education and Workforce Development.
I am troubled by the fact that the Department of Education seemed unable or unwilling to provide any details of major plans for school facilities which students must occupy in the coming years. It is true that this topic was not originally scheduled on the legislative agenda, but the questions asked did not require specific details.
Although distant learning plans are being made for the upcoming school year, which is just three months away, the fact is the department confirmed that work is ongoing with the physical facilities. But officials have not yet told the community and seemingly dodged questions on school facilities during the May 12th hearing, even though bids have already been solicited through the Department of Property and Procurement for major repairs and demolition of some facilities:
• The department needs to be straightforward and let the public know of plans to move the Wheatley Skills Center from its current location to the Gladys Abraham School site in Kirwan Terrace. While there was no prior discussion with the skills center’s leadership and staff, there is grave concern that this relocation can have serious implications for continued enrollment in the adult education and current career tech programs offered at the center.
• The department needs to be straightforward and let the public know about a plan, which was divulged in an administrator’s union meeting, not discussed with affected principals or staffs, to close Joseph E. Gomez Elementary School in Tutu and bus the over 500 students to the Yvonne Bowsky Elementary School in Mandahl and/or Bertha Boschulte Middle School in Bovoni, schools reportedly being considered for restructuring to accommodate prekindergarten through 8th grade students. Neither of these schools has a suitable field or play area for the current students. And in the event school buildings reopen for students anytime next school year, why should more students be forced into schools out of their districts, substantially increasing student population or even class sizes, when we’ve heard the predictions of the coronavirus that might require continued social distancing as well as other accommodations.
• The department needs to be straightforward and let the public know if the Gomez School site is being planned as the future site for Department of Education offices, a decision that would clearly be putting adult needs above students’ needs at this time.
• The department needs to be straightforward and let the public know if demolition will begin at CAHS this summer, and if the Ninth Grade Academy of over 300 students now housed in Building C will be relocated to the Wheatley Skills Center site, where there isn’t adequate space as of today. Further, the Department needs to ascertain where the precious records of the 100 year history of CAHS, as well as the hundreds of valuable library books and other resources, will be stored, as they are still in the unused buildings gathering mold.
• The department needs to be straightforward and let the public know if Addelita Cancryn School will be eliminated so that Lockhart School can become a PreK-8 school or if it will remain on the Lockhart campus without adequate space for all departments or outdoor space for sports.
The department needs to explain how the Gladys Abraham site, with a large field, is better suited for remodeling to accommodate the adult education and career tech programs now at the skills center rather than simply repaired for a school like Addelita Cancryn.
• The department needs to be straightforward and let the public know whether it is the politics, the funding, students’ needs, or other factors driving the decisions and what the specific timelines for completion are, since some projects are slated to begin this summer 2020, according to published Invitations for Bids. Above all, the department needs to explain to parents and the community how those decisions are in students’ best interests. Greater transparency is absolutely necessary.
While the department could not have been expected to plan ahead for the current coronavirus crisis, the planning for school facilities has been ongoing for more than a year, but specific details on these decisions have not been publicized. Some discussions and varying viewpoints on some of these sites were shared in a few meetings of the New School Construction Advisory Board constituted last year.
Now in light of COVID-19, the department has even more challenges, and I am convinced that one way to get through the new period is through greater transparency, communication, and collaboration. Getting infrastructure in place to ensure more effective and equitable distance learning opportunities accessible to all students in the new school year, making up for lost time, supporting students academically, socially,and emotionally, will be difficult but absolutely necessary.
Finally, I continue to hope and pray that more of our government leaders, educators, parents, and the community will demonstrate greater interest, support, and involvement in the education of our children.
When the quality of education is truly regarded as important as economic development, as important as preventing crime, as important as keeping the power on, or as important as our politics every election cycle, this community will prosper, provided everything we do is within the parameters given by our healthcare providers to preserve life in this new season.
Education has changed forever, but education is still everybody’s business and everybody’s responsibility.
— Jeanette Smith-Barry is a former principal of Charlotte Amalie High School and former St. Thomas-St. John District school superintendent.