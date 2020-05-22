There is a scene in the movie “The Color Purple” that is iconic. Sophia has charged across the farm and is confronting Ceile in the cornfield. She is hurt and angry and she feels betrayed by Celie’s actions against her.
“All my life I had to fight. I had to fight my daddy. I had to fight my brothers. I had to fight my cousins and my uncles. A girl child ain’t safe in a family of men. But I never thought I’d have to fight in my own house.”
You feel the power of the pain behind her words as she is coming to grips with the fact that a place where she thought she would be safe, and protected and loved as she is, does not exist. Rather than cave in, she vows to fight for herself. It is a stance that only makes sense when you realize that the only other choice is no choice at all.
As we go into African Liberation Day celebrations and recognition this weekend I think about this scene as it pertains to life in this country. Part of the theme this year is “Africans Everywhere Must Fight.”
I am an African American. I call myself that because it represents the duality of my racial, cultural, historical and familial heritage. I will never deny either side of my heritage or let anyone tell me I am not entitled to both. One, because it was stolen from me and I have the right to reclaim it as I see fit. Two, because my ancestors fought and bled for it, shed tears on it, grew sustenance from it and had their bodies returned to it.
So I understand the willingness to fight for something even as I understand the weariness at having to fight. Why, in our own home, must we fight and scrap and demand every inch of humanity that is the birthright of every living person on the planet?
Simple answer? Because it is vital to never forget.
No matter how frustrated, tired, angry, sad or how dispirited we are, we have to keep fighting against any person, system, law or belief that says our humanity is any less worthy to recognize. We must fight all the everyday microaggressions and we must align ourselves with others, people and organizations that are fighting the bigger fight.
We need to get aware. Many of us are walking around still denying our heritage, our cultural evolution. We are quick to represent a ‘hood or a street corner, but when it comes time to claim your African ancestry we search for any other label. Well, it’s time to get aware. The sooner we accept who we are, the sooner we can tap into our true power as humans and potential agents for change.
We need to get armed — with knowledge. Many of us turn our back on the concept and process of education. We see the current system as inept and would rather opt out than seek reform. To do so leaves our defenses down. On the one hand we have to demand that our children are given a quality, comprehensive education from qualified, motivated teachers. On the other we have to provide life education at home, not only about our history but with many basic skills our ancestors knew that we have let go due to modern conveniences. Times have shown us, however, that those are the main skills we need to persevere.
We also need to literally arm ourselves. When we begin to show that we won’t be easy victims and that we will exercise our rights the same as everyone else, we will change the conversation and the consequences of racial identity politics in this country.
We need to get active. In a recent Zoom webinar, none other than the Angela Davis spoke on her time when she was facing possible execution for her political activism in the 60s. She said what kept her together while she was in jail and on trial was the messages and acts of support from the community. She said she has learned that the best way to combat the feeling of futility or anger when fighting against corrupt systems is to invest your time and energy into your community. Work to improve it but also make sure you are a part of it. Don’t just write a check or make a social media post. Get in the trenches and get busy.
Mostly, however, I feel like we need to acknowledge the legacy we are building. Every decision we make now, every fight we face or back down from, every moment of effort we exert is a building block in the legacy we will leave behind for future generations.
Do you think your ancestors risked the lash just for their own benefit? Do you think they withstood the dogs, escaped the fire, faced the guns, the knives, the ropes, just for themselves? They did it because they wanted you to be free. They fought and endured and dreamed and loved for you. For a life, for an extension of their bloodline that they would never see to be able to make choices they never thought would be possible.
So, we can love this land. We can love it fiercely and claim it steadfastly without shame or reservation. But we have to be willing to fight so that generations we will never see can be free of the shackles we still bear. We have to be willing to see it burn to the ground if need be to rebuild from the ashes something greater, more inclusive, more humane. We shouldn’t have to fight in our own home. But we must be willing.
— Mariel Blake is a Daily News columnist. She can be reached at warriorgriotspeaks@gmail.com.