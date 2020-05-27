Dear Editor,
During this COVID-19 pandemic, you hear a lot about social distancing. What does it really mean? Once again, in the spirit of simplicity, it means stay the heck away from each other.
The science behind this recommendation is that the respiratory droplets and viral particles usually travel about 6 feet before landing on the floor or a surface. This is only an approximation: they may travel further. Keeping your distance can decrease your risk of catching this virus. Really, people, it’s not that complicated.
The use of masks is recommended simply because it’s not always possible to stay away from people. Although not 100%, it decreases the risk of breathing in the virus. Also, and more importantly, it decreases the spread of the virus if you yourself have it.
Do you see zombie-looking people walking around coughing up blood? No, you don’t. This simply means you can transmit the virus without having any symptoms. The virus can be transmitted right before you develop symptoms and, of course, you are more infectious if you have a cough, fever, or turn into a zombie. The important message is that you can spread the virus without knowing it. So please wear a mask.
As we know, the virus can land on surfaces where, if you touch that surface, you can become infected. Masks help by decreasing the amount of times you touch your face. It’s actually pretty hard NOT to touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Just watch those around you.
Stay safe.
Remember, you can catch this virus and not have any symptoms or have a mild form of it. However, you can give it to someone and they can die. This simply means that what you choose to do can affect others’ lives. So, cynically speaking, stop thinking you are the most important person in the world and help protect the rest of us mere mortals.
— Dr. Joseph DeJames is a resident of St. John.