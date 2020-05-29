With the entire world having to reinvent their daily lives, people have gotten creative.
Former employees who commuted long hours to work and now are working from home, are planting gardens. Some are taking up new hobbies to fill their days and bread making is on the rise. Funny videos have been made and shared, and the famous are sharing photos with wild hair and no makeup. Reinventing oneself is now a way of life.
Somehow, all the ways people have changed got me to thinking about Her Majesty The Queen. The very unique Queen of England.
Having been a royal fan my entire life, I’ve followed the Queen’s interesting historic life. Biography after biography showed a woman born into a lifelong job of greeting people, traveling the world and heading the most talked-about monarchy in history.
Her Majesty has met 12 American presidents, worldwide historic figures and conducted thousands of public engagements. She has lived through tough times and served as a mechanic during WWII, and led her country during other national crises. A tough, dedicated, beloved national figure, the Queen has done it all.
So today, I was wondering if she was doing something that was a first. Is she finally getting the chance to make a sandwich or watch all those television shows she never could? Is she — the most-traveled woman in the world — sitting in her garden and playing with her dogs? Are the thoughts of the Queen of England, like millions around the world, pondering what comes next and how she will carry on?
Pandemics are strange. It’s amazing where our minds will take us, but somehow the thought of Her Majesty, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, making a cheese and pickle sandwich for the first time made me smile.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.