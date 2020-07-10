“Don’t build your house on the sandy land
Don’t build it too near the shore
Oh it might look kinda nice
But you’ll have to build it twice
Oh you’ll have to build your house once more.
You better put your house up on the rock
Build a good foundation on a solid spot
Then the storms may come and go
But the peace of the Lord you will know.”
There are only two songs I remember from Vacation Bible School. “Father Abraham Had Seven Sons” and “Don’t Build on the Sandy Land.” I think about the second one at least every other month. It is advice I give myself and others often.
I’ve learned this lesson painfully in my personal life. I’ve watched with dismay as we struggle with it in my community. Without our foundation, our infrastructure and procedural plans, our sustainable development and local based economy, we are on a sandy rock, ready to crumble under the slightest pressure.
But we don’t face slight pressure, do we? We get the punishing winds and unforgiving waves and the beating rays of the sun. Every time tragedy strikes, we, the people, are expected to pick ourselves up, lean on each other for support and make a way out of no way.
We do it. Because we have to. In times of shared hardships you have to allow grace for everyone doing the best they can and be patient.
We also do it because we expect after each time of upheaval, lessons will have been learned and we will be better equipped, better prepared, and have a clearer plan. We also expect that in times of calm all systems will work as they are supposed to. We expect that during these times the systems we depend on will operate at optimum levels and be under constant repair and strengthening.
And yet as I write this who can say if the power will be on or off when you read it. As I write this I wonder how many overflowing garbage dumps, both authorized locations and illegal ones, could I drive by on a loop around the island right now. As I write this how many potholes still litter our roads, some big enough to pop tires and destroy suspensions? How many public buildings, some historic, stand in crumbling disrepair? Do we have a comprehensive development plan that is reviewable by the people? Why don’t we have more usable public parks and green spaces for local youth with a plan to regularly maintain and upgrade them? You know what would be great and doable? Free islandwide wifi?
The fact that in 2020, on modern islands populated with a highly intelligent and creative people who have spent centuries learning to adapt to life on an island in the Caribbean, why do we still struggle with such basic infrastructure and technological issues?
These are some things I am tired tired tired of hearing about and writing about when it comes to the V.I. They all relate to basic, fundamental, foundational problems that should have been solved long ago. Problems that we the people grapple with and work around every day.
It’s enough already. We the people are doing what we can. We vote. We march. We rally. We start after school programs and coach. We run soup kitchens and homeless shelters. We farm, support the arts and open small businesses. We pay our taxes and fees and jump through all the hoops. We raise our kids and other folks kids and grown folks who act like kids. We become DIY specialists and experts in the art of figure it out. We are trying.
The problem is the things that really need fixing and updating aren’t band-aid problems. They aren’t patchwork problems. They are systemic, long gone, deep rooted, problems that have been woven into our identity and practices. We need leaders and people of action ready to rethink, re-imagine, rework how we operate.
The good news is we are perfectly equipped to do it. The talent pool of Virgin Islanders is as deep as the Puerto Rico Trench. We have citizens here at home and abroad who have studied and gained the experience to tackle these issues and more. We have the talent and the experience to use what we have gained in our past to catapult us into a future of our own design. We just need to make space for them to step up. We need to make space for those who can contribute to do so.
We can establish a local-centric community that will attract those looking to immerse in our culture and beauty rather than exploit it. We can create a place that makes it easier to live here in harmony with our surroundings and each other. \We can focus on building a good foundation on the solid rock of procedure, sustainability and planning. Then when the storms come, be they natural or political, we will know the peace of being able to rely on ourselves to continue on.
— Mariel Blake is a Daily News columnist. She can be reached at warriorgriotspeaks@gmail.com.