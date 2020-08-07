TORTOLA — Launching the next chapter of their lives, Elmore Stoutt High School’s 127 seniors collected their certificates Thursday afternoon during a drive-through at the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College campus in Paraquita Bay.
Valedictorian Alexia Penn described her journey as tumultuous
“My high school journey was a roller coaster,” said Penn, who will attend Lavity Stoutt with the intention of focusing on the cosmetic chemistry field.
She said prior to entering 10th grade, the floods of August 2017 heavily damaged her school; a month later, Hurricane Irma destroyed the campus. She was forced to attend school at a different location on a split schedule, and in 12th grade she was enrolled at both Lavity Stoutt and the high school.
“I didn’t really feel like being a high school student in my 12th grade year,” Penn said. “Then coming down to the end where everybody was excited to be graduating ... COVID-19 happened. So, it’s been a roller coaster.”
Penn said she’s proud of her fellow graduates because they’ve been through a lot.
“We still managed to make it through, and I would tell them to continue trying to use their potential to the best of their ability,” she said during the event. “I know we have so much talent in our class, but I don’t find that everyone has tapped into it. I want everyone to tap into their potential and use it. It was our strength and resilience that continues to drive us.”
Salutatorian Zakila Frett also spoke of her trials and tribulations.
“I had plans for internships, being more active in the community and getting my name out there positively, so [COVID-19] set me back because my exams got pushed back to July. That was the time I wanted to try to do those things,” she said.
Frett aims to become a forensic or financial accountant. She won the school’s Ernest and Young achievement award.
Principal Vanessa Garroway said 72 of the students graduated with honors and 13 received high honors. Also, 20 seniors met the requirements to take college English and math, and 10 were full-time students at Lavity Soutt, she said.
Garroway added that the graduating class includes several students who established small businesses in the areas of mobile jewelry cleaning, manufacturing and selling of cosmetics, and photography. Mirroring other speakers, she said the graduates began their senior school journey in the aftermath of a catastrophic hurricane and wrapped it up during a pandemic.
“Each time you were faced with these challenges, you didn’t let the circumstances of the moment define your outcome. You dug in, worked hard and today, we are able to celebrate your high school graduation despite the many uncertainties you continue to be faced with,” she said. “Enjoy this moment, but don’t be fooled into thinking you’ve reached the end.”
Premier Andrew Fahie, a former high school teacher, also highlighted the resilience of the grads. He urged them to never underestimate their strength and abilities.
Education Minister Dr. Natalio Wheatley also spoke at the ceremony.
“As a result of overcoming this Olympic-sized challenge, you are the best-prepared class in the history of the Elmore Stoutt High School,” he said. “Despite the challenges we have faced, including the abrupt transition to online learning, you have delivered the goods. I challenge you to stay focused and to work hard and discover your purpose in life and the role you will play in building a better BVI. Never forget the community that raised you and always be willing to give back.”