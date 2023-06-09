TORTOLA — On hundred and forty two students graduated Thursday from the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College during its 30th commencement exercise held at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Road Town.
Among the part-time and full-time students were T’Nique Scatliffe and Kavon Kisnasammy of Virgin Gorda, who overcame challenges to become the top two students in their class.
Scatliffe, who challenged her fellow graduates to step out of their comfort zone, recalled barely passing her first biology course and even considered dropping out of an anatomy class, because it was too much information.
“It was mostly because I was failing tests and not studying hard enough because I was tired, so I just had to push and get my head in the right mindset, so I could push forward and get what I wanted,” said Scatliffe, who wants to be a pediatric nurse and plans to work in a medical facility for the rest of the year before pursuing further studies. “I love kids, kids love me so it’s only right to go into that profession.”
Kisnasammy, who has been working as a chef at Chez Bamboo for the last seven years, enrolled in the culinary program and commuted from Virgin Gorda to Tortola. He said that it wasn’t an easy task.
“I was really surprised. I didn’t know that I could have accomplished something like that,” he told The Daily News after earning the President’s Award and graduating Summa Cum Laude, the highest of honors, as a part time student. “I had complications throughout the process but I’m glad I pushed through. My biggest challenge was working, juggling school and trying to accomplish what I did. I wanted to have the papers. I wanted to be certified.”
College President Richard Georges encouraged the graduates to make the most of the knowledge, skills and experiences they have gained at the institution.
“I challenge you to continue learning, growing and challenging yourselves to be the best version of yourselves for the betterment of these Virgin Islands,” he said. “It is an essential truth that these islands never needed you more than they do today. Remember that you have the power to make a positive impact on the world around you, and I have no doubt that you will go on to do great things.”
Education Minister Sharie deCastro, told graduates that education is not just about acquiring knowledge, but developing a thirst for lifelong learning and the world they’re stepping into is constantly evolving. It also presents both challenges and opportunities.
“Embrace the challenges with courage, determination and resilience,” she said. “Let it be the stepping stones to your success and when the opportunities arise, seize them with enthusiasm and open minds. Always remember, you can’t get change if you give exact. But if you give more, you’ll get change.”
DeCastro also encouraged graduates to remain curious about the world around them.
“Embrace opportunities for continuous growth, both personally and professionally,” she said. “Seek out new knowledge, challenge yourself, and adapt to the ever-changing demands of the world.”
A number of awards were announced during the ceremony:
• President’s Award
Highest GPA Full-time, Raffiyah Roberts; Highest GPA Part-time, Kavon Kisnasammy
• Vice President’s Award
Leadership, T’Nique Scatliffe
• Dean of Arts and Science Award
Top Student in Humanities, Sonia Musgrave
• Dean of Workforce Award
Highest GPA Workforce, Alonya Ophelia
• Chef MacGarvey Thompson Award
Outstanding Achievement in Culinary Arts, Kavon Kisnasammy, Alonya Ophelia, Denisha White
• Driftwood Spa Award
Top Marine Professional Training Student, Tia Leonard
• Ernst and Young Award
Top Accounting Student, Alana George
• Towerlink Award
Top Finance Student, Kayarah Benjamin; Top Computer Studies Student, Jahiem Daniel; Top Small Business and Entrepreneurship Student, Shamahnea Simmons.
• Vending Innovations Award
Most improved Student in Business, Alyanna Nickie