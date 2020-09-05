TORTOLA — Health officials in the British Virgin Islands announced 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the result of contact tracing from individuals who previously tested positive.
Health Minister Carvin Malone said the territory is now on Orange Alert.
“This means that while carefully rebooting social and economic activities, we will remain vigorous and we will maintain vigorous efforts to protect the public’s health and limit transmission of the virus in our communities,” Health Minister Carvin Malone said.
“Our goal remains to safeguard lives and livelihoods while living and working in an environment where the virus is present among our population,” Malone said.
The new confirmed cases bring the territory’s total to 63, with 52 active cases, 10 recoveries and one death. He added there are two individuals hospitalized and being treated for other underlying medical problems. Both patients are awaiting subsequent testing. The bulk of the cases — 51 — were recorded within the last 18 days.
Queries from The Daily News for the age and gender of those testing positive for the virus in recent weeks have gone unanswered by BVI Health officials.
“Since Aug. 17 when the 12th case was detected, our lab, at the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital, has processed a record number of COVID-19 tests,” Malone said. “Within a period of 18 days, our team has contact traced and conducted tests on 1,823 new persons, bringing the number of persons tested for the COVID-19 virus to 3,723 with 3,660 testing negatives.”
Malone said the Orange Alert means the territory has now transitioned to the “manage it” phase of its pandemic response.
The BVI is under curfew from 1 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Sept. 14. Malone said the curfew, extensive testing and isolation, contact tracing and quarantine, community education and law enforcement measures are all part of an aggressive strategy to keep the number of persons exposed to the virus to a minimum.
He added that finding cases through laboratory testing remains an important part of this strategy.
“It is by finding and isolating positive cases that we are able to monitor and support persons infected with this disease, and minimize exposure risk to those around them,” Malone said.