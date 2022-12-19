TORTOLA —Two senior officials with the BVI post office have been arrested and charged in an ongoing probe in connection with “financial irregularities.”
Acting Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Press Officer Akia Thomas said in a released statement that former Postmaster General Pascha Stoutt,45, of Windy Hill, and Wendy George, 43 of Virgin Gorda, were charged with “various offences” in relation to the ongoing investigation into “historical financial irregularities at BVI Post.”
She declined further details citing the ongoing investigation.
According to the statement, Stoutt was arrested in early October and had been questioned as part of the investigative process, prior to the charges being made public on Friday.
Currently, a number of audits, criminal investigations and asset recovery measures – to be completed by Dec. 31 — are underway in the BVI as had been recommended by the Commission of Inquiry led by Sir Gary Hickenbottom.
The commissioner’s 15-month probe resulted in a 900-plus page report with various recommendations, and was initiated by former Gov. Augustus Jaspert into widespread fraud in BVI leadership.
As part of the report, which was publicly released in April by current Gov. John Rankin, Hicken bottom recommended a probe into “possible corruption” at Her Majesty’s Customs.
In mid-August Wade Smith, Customs comptroller, was placed on administrative leave. Last month he sought a judicial review on the reasons he was sent on leave without an explanation, and so far, has not returned to the post.
While the exact reason for being placed on leave was unclear, it came four months following the public release of the COI report, and just one day after former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was arrested in Miami on drug conspiracy and money laundering charges.
In May, and based on Hickenbottom’s recommendation, Rankin ordered the investigation by the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force, saying at the time that any public official found to be in violation of any criminal code “should be penalized according to the law.”
Hickinbottom, in the report which was over 900-pages longer, also recommended that all current HM Customs and Immigration Department Officers — at all levels of seniority — be subject to full vetting by an independent agency and that this be undertaken on “an urgent basis.”
Smith, who had been in the post for 15 years, is the second high-ranking government official to be placed on administrative leave as a result of investigations related to COI.
Smith, who was an unsuccessful candidate with Progressive Virgin Islands Movement for a seat in District Five in the February 2019 General Elections, resigned the Customs post in 2018. However, he was reappointed to the post on Aug. 7, 2019.
He is among a group of BVI officials arrested in the BVI since May. That month, Carolyn O’Neal-Morton, the permanent secretary in the Premier’s office, was placed on leave after officials began a criminal probe into the process of disbursing COVID-19 grants, and how they were administered under Fahie.
There has been no update in the O’Neal-Morton’s case, but as part of the COI report, Hickingbottom highlighted awards disbursed under the Farmers and Fisherfolks Grant, noting they were “irrational.”
In some instances, for example, he said that individuals submitted applications for $500, but in turn received $13,500.
The Farmers and Fisherfolks funding was part of a controversial $40 million grant that Fahie negotiated from the Social Security Board. During a March 10 House of Assembly meeting, Fahie told legislators that the grant came from $22.5 million left after funds were expended to address “other important issues.”
Fahie, who as premier also served as Finance minister, said at that same House of Assembly session that $8.5 million of the grant went toward “things that should have been taken care of a long time ago.”
Another $7.5 million went toward paying an outstanding National Health Insurance bill, while $1 million went towards an unemployment fund.
Other than Fahie’s comments, however, there hasn’t been a clear accounting of the $40 million grant. Investigations into the grant and its disbursement are still ongoing.
On Oct. 10, Najan Christopher, the assistant secretary in the Premier’s office who in May was sent on administrative leave, was arrested in connection with breach of trust in the handling of immunity documents related to Fahie.{/div}
On April 28, Fahie was arrested in Miami on charges of drug smuggling and money laundering after a months-long sting investigation into his alleged conspiracy with then BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard and her son, Kadeem. He at one point claimed immunity from arrest as head of state, and produced a letter to that effet.
Fahie, who was forced to resign his post as First District Representative, is currently out on $1 million bail that stipulates he remains in Florida, but the Maynards remain jailed.
Also in October, Education Ministry Assistant Secretary Lorna Stevens was charged with breach of trust. A month later, former Education Minister Myron Walwyn, 50, was arrested on the same charges.
The outcome of the BVI cases could not immediately be ascertained on Sunday.