TORTOLA — The son of a well-known Jost Van Dyke businessman was killed in one of two fatal traffic accidents in the British Virgin Islands on Thursday.
Seddy Callwood, 59, of Jost Van Dyke, died in a single car accident on the eastern end of the island. Diane Drayton, spokesperson for BVI Police, confirmed the accident, but said that the circumstances leading to it, and when it occurred, were unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
Images of the accident showed Callwood’s overturned black truck, with the name of his establishment, Seddy’s Bar and Grill, written on the passenger door. Callwood is the son of of Philicianno “Foxy” Callwood, owner of the world-reknowned Foxy’s Bar.
Also Thursday night, police on Tortola were called to investigate an accident involving a scooter rider, who had collided with a gray car on Fort Hill. That incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Drayton confirmed that the scooter rider, identified as 19-year-old Vincent Huggins, died from his injuries sustained in the collision at Orlando Smith Hospital, where he’d been rushed.
That investigation is also ongoing, Drayton said.