Two weeks after a pair of Coral World’s sea lions, Rose and Omar, received successful eye surgery, they are recovering nicely, according to Lee Keller, general curator of the marine park attraction.
“They are right on track from a stance of healing. The female, Rose, is more up and active than Omar, but Omar is progressing as expected,” Keller told The Daily News. “They are currently separated from each other and other animals in a specifically designed dry holding facility so that they can rest, be treated and recover as needed.”
Asked about the next steps relative to the sea lions returning to normalcy, Keller said Monday “they will be reexamined in about a week to check progress and then that will continue for a few more weeks.”
“If all is well and healing as planned, then they will return to the water and live among each other in about four more weeks’ time. The total healing period after this surgery is planned for six weeks for these animals — they are right on track and doing extremely well,” Keller said.
According to a Coral World statement announcing the sea lions’ successful eye surgery, the park welcome welcomed a group of renowned veterinarians on Jan. 8 to remove cataracts from the eyes of the animals, noting that “at about 20-years old, Rose and Omar are considered geriatric sea lions.”
Dr. Natalie Noll, Coral World’s consulting veterinarian, explained that vision loss due to cataracts “occurs in older animals just like people.”
Noll also diagnosed the lens luxation in Rose’s eyes, the release stated.
“Lens luxation is the dislocation of the lens inside the eye. It occurs in dogs and even cats. The luxation or shifting of the lens may be due to an inherited weakness or degeneration of the fibers that suspend the lens,” Noll explained.
Kristine Tartaglio, assistant curator of Marine Mammals, said Coral World’s animal care team has been working hard to support Rose and Omar as they recover, “and we are excited to see that both have already regained some vision.”
Gabriella Gamage, Marine Mammal manager of Sea Lions and Birds, shared the enthusiasm over the recovery.
“Our entire staff is excited to interact with Rose and Omar on a whole new level as they regain their vision. This will be the first time that Omar has ever seen most of his trainers,” she said, adding that staff also are thankful to Coral World’s owner, Neil Prior, and management for providing “this life-changing care” to the sea lions.
According to Kelly, Coral World has been working on assembling the team of experts for the surgery, and the necessary equipment, for over two years.
“Our plans to have the surgery done in 2020 were thwarted by COVID. In the best circumstances, bringing together the team of veterinarians who came to Coral World for this surgery is difficult because these experts are in demand. COVID just added to the challenge,” she said.
Kelly said “Coral World makes the health and wellbeing of our animals a priority” and this includes routine testing, health screenings, and preventative measures.
”When we cannot provide the necessary care at our facility or with our own staff, we bring in the experts or take our animals to the experts,” she said.
The visiting team performing the surgery on Rose and Omar included veterinary ophthalmologists Dr. Rob Swinger and Dr. Andrew Lichtig, anesthesiologists Dr. James Bailey and Dr. Julie Balco, veterinary intern Dr. Amber Lumb and Steven Nelson, Hospital manager, both from the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
Coral World General Manager Trudie Prior praised the team’s work noting, “we cannot thank this incredible team of specialists enough for making time in their busy schedules to come to St. Thomas to provide this extraordinary level of care for Rose and Omar.”
“I am also very proud of and grateful to our own team of Animal Welfare Specialists and our Veterinary staff who dedicate themselves to the wellbeing of the animals in their care, and our facilities staff who created an operating room for the surgery and procured all the essential equipment. They spent countless hours in preparation,” she said.