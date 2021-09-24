Police said one of two men injured Thursday in a St. Croix shooting underwent surgery and is in “serious but stable condition.”
According to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima, the 911 Emergency Call Center was notified at 11:52 a.m., of two male gunshot victims who entered Luis Hospital for treatment.
“The investigation revealed two adult males were fired on by unknown assailants near the UVI wetlands in Estate Pearl,” Derima said. “One victim was treated and released; the other victim underwent emergency surgery and is in serious but stable condition.”
The investigation is ongoing, and police urged anyone with information on the incident to call 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.