Police on St. Thomas are investigating a double homicide, the result of an early morning drive-by shooting near a church on Monday.
Glen Dratte, spokesperson for the V.I. Police Department, identified one of the victims as Taheem Monsanto, 21, but said the other’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The statement noted that the shooting occurred around 2:09 a.m. Monday with residents reporting shots discharged on Norre Gade near the Lutheran Church.
“Upon responding police units’ arriving to the scene, one black male was found slumped over in the passenger seat of a dark colored SUV,” the release stated. “Emergency Medical Technicians also arrived on the scene and checked the male for vitals and concluded that the male did not have any signs of life. “
The individual who was found slumped in the passenger seat, and later identified as Monsanto, was rushed to Schneider Hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to Dratte.
According to the statement “Officers learned that two more males arrived at the Schneider Regional Medical Center’s emergency room with gunshot wounds. “They were being treated for gunshot wounds.” The extent of their injuries were not released.
The double homicide on Monday marks the fifth and sixth on St. Thomas this year, and the seventh killing territorywide. The last killing on St. Thomas occurred on Feb. 13, around 8:32 p.m. when a man was gunned down in Estate Lovenlund. Police later identified the victim as 27-year-old Ajaye Thompson.
The homicides, according to the island-district and those solved to date, are:
• St. Thomas – Solved. Marcus Antonio Benjamin Guerrero, 59, succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds near Rothschild Francis “Market” Square on Jan. 15. Three days later, police arrested Luis Manuel Mota Rivas, 30, and charged him with first-degree murder and third-degree assault. A day later, on Jan. 19, police arrested 22-year-old Aneudy Guerero, no relation to the victim, charging him with aiding and abetting Rivas. Police have not released a motive for the slaying.
• St. Thomas – Solved. Delroy Venzen, 59, was killed, and a second man — age 31 — was injured in a shooting at Coki Point Beach on Jan. 19. Police, on Jan. 25, arrested Shamal Gabriel, 30, and charged him with first-degree murder. A motive has not been released in the slaying.
• St. Croix – Unsolved. Andy Christian, 20, was shot and killed in the parking lot at Sunny Isle Shopping Center on Jan. 21.
• St. Thomas – Unsolved. Chandler Heath, 37, was shot and killed on Jan. 29 in Bolongo Bay.
• St. Thomas – Unsolved. Ajaye Thompson, 27, was gunned down in Estate Lovenlund on Feb. 13.
Steven Phillip, police chief for St. Thomas, St. John and Water Island, decried the violence noting “we have seen a rise of gun violence in our community in the St. Thomas District” and urged anyone with information to contact police.
“We have to be our brother’s and sister’s keeper. We cannot continue with this gun violence in our community,” Phillip said in a prepared statement. “The VIPD is out there doing our best efforts, we are making arrests, we are taking guns off the streets, but we can do much more with the help of the community. Please, if you know anything say something.”
Individuals with information on Monday’s killing or any other unsolved homicides should call 911, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.