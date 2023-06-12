TORTOLA — Police on Sunday confirmed the preliminary drowning of two female visitors while at The Baths, a popular tourist spot on Virgin Gorda, but said a pending autopsy will determine the exact cause of their deaths.
The incidents are unrelated, BVI police said in a news release.
The first victim was identified as Diana Wright, 63, of Texas, who died on Tuesday. The other victim, who died on Friday, is said to be from California, and police are withholding her identification pending notification of next of kin.
“On Tuesday, female tourist Diana Wright, 63, of Texas was found unresponsive by members of her family while snorkeling in waters near The Baths around 3 p.m.,” BVI police statement. “She was transported to shore where attempts were made to resuscitate her by personnel from the Iris O’Neal Clinic and Virgin Islands Search and Rescue. She was later pronounced dead.”
The statement also noted that around noon on Friday, the other visitor from California, was snorkeling at the Baths when she began experiencing difficulty. She was transported to shore where attempts were made to restore breathing. She was later pronounced dead.
“The name of the second female is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified,” police said. “Cause of death in both cases is still to be determined. Investigations are ongoing.”