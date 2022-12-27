APRIL
April 6: The V.I. government closes on a sale of reissued Rum Cover-Over Bonds aimed at solving the pension crisis for the Government Employees Retirement System.
April 7: The 34th Legislature approves a bill ratifiying a settlement agreement between the government, Southland Gaming and VIGL Operations LLC to reconstruct the Clinton E. Phipps Racetrack facility on St. Thomas.
April 8: Gov. Bryan signs legislation merging Fire Services and Emergency Medical Services in the territory, and forming V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services or FEMS.
April 11: The Government Employees’ Retirement System receives its first of 30 years of installments in the amount of $89 million, aimed at averting the system’s insolvency.
April 12: Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory confirms that a preliminary probe into sexual harassment allegations against At-Large Sen. Steven Payne is underway.
April 13: Gov. Bryan appeals to the Biden administration to prioritize the reopening of St. Croix’s oil refinery.
April 17: St. Croix athlete Michelle Smith wins a gold medal for the under-17 girls 400-meter hurdles at the 49th CARIFTA Games.
April 21: Gov. Bryan tests positive for COVID-19.
April 21: St. Croix Sen. Javan James announces his plan not to seek re-election in November.
April 22: The Government employees Retirement System board authorizes its administrator to file a lawsuit to collect over $7.7 million in unpaid contributions and interest from the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
April 22: Former V.I. boxer John Jackson is found guilty of all charges filed in a six-count indictment that included rape and production of child pornography involving minors.
April 26: Sen. Marvin Bryden receives V.I. Superior Court approval for a pretrial intervention program that would allow him to avoid criminal conviction for exposing the public to COVID-19.
April 27: Lt. Gov. Roach tests positive for COVID-19.
April 27: The U.S. Senate confirms St. Johnian Delia Smith as U.S. Attorney for the Virgin Islands.
April 28: British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie is arrested in Miami on charges of drug smuggling
and money laundering, and an affidavit filed in U.S. District court details a months-long sting investigation into Fahie’s alleged conspiracy with the BVI’s Port Authority managing director, Oleanvine Maynard, and her son, Kadeem Maynard. All three are charged with conspiracy to import five or more kilograms of cocaine, and conspiracy to launder money.
April 29: BVI Gov. John Rankin releases the results of a 15-month probe into widespread fraud in BVI leadership — the report, more than 900-pages long, and known as Commission of Inquiry or COI, lists several recommendations including the suspension of the BVI constitution that would mean direct U.K. oversight. The COI was recommended by Rankin’s predessor, former BVI Gov. Augustus Jaspert.
MAY
May 2: Gov. Bryan announces “Our Best Life” health and wellness initiative to facilitate activities and spaces that will increase the health and activity levels of seniors, children and families.
May 3: The territory records its 112th and 113th COVID-related deaths. The victims are women, ages 97 and 87, on St. Croix.
May 5: Sen. Kurt Vialet announces his run for governor with Sen. Janelle Sarauw as his running mate.
May 5: St. Thomas native Lt. Ronaqua Russell is recognized by the V.I. Legislature with the “Key to the U.S. Virgin Islands” for her achievements as a pilot and becoming the first African American female Coast Guard aviator to earn the Air Medial while flying missions during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
May 9: Airport Road on St. Thomas is renamed the Ambassador Terence A. Todman Drive. Todman served the nation as a “Career Ambassador” with the U.S. Department of State for over 40 years.
May 10: Gov. Bryan and Lt. Gov. Roach announce their bid for re-election.
May 10: The V.I. Department of Human Services waives the $5 fee for Senior ID cards, but seniors must go through the renewal process every five years.
May 12: Independent Citizens Movement candidate Stephen “Smokey” Frett announces his run for governor.
May 16: Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion announces the territory’s transition from a “pandemic phase of COVID-19” to “the endemic phase of the virus.”
May 23: Attorneys for the Republican National Committee file a federal lawsuit against John Canegata, and ask a judge to order him to stop using GOP trademarks and soliciting donations to a political action committee.
May 25: Government House announces that the online travel portal will end June 1, and travelers entering the V.I. will no longer have to submit proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test.
May 26: Gov. Bryan calls for Attorney General Denise George to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations made against At-Large Sen. Stephen Payne Sr.
May 26: The 34th Legislature, V.I. Democratic Party and The New Horizon Women’s Democratic Club call for At-Large Sen. Stephen Payne Sr. to resign.
May 26: Sixth- grader Gabrielle Baa of Antilles School is selected as the territory’s winner of the annual Google for Doodle competition.
May 28: Badeau Chrisphonte is named the 2022 Famer of the Year for the 50th Anniversary St. Croix Agrifest. Alphonso James is named the 2022 Livestock Farmer of the Year.
JUNE
June 6: The territory reported its 114th COVID-related death. The victim is an 87-year-old man on St. Thomas.
June 9: The territory reported its 115th COVID-related death. The victim is an 82-year-old woman on St. Thomas.
June 10: Kent Bernier Sr. and former Sen. Oakland Benta announce their candidacy for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively.
June 10: The Golden Grove prison on St. Croix is renamed the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.
June 13: The V.I. Attorney General’s Office dismisses the remaining charges against former Schneider Hospital Chief Executive Officer Rodney Miller Sr., thus avoiding a third trial.
June 15: The territory records its 116th and 117th COVID-related deaths. The victims are an 87-year-old woman on St. Thomas and an 87-year-old man on St. Croix.
June 15: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announces its intent to list the Maron bacora, a rare U.S. Virgin Islands plant, as endangered and thereby a protected species.
June 15: Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach announces that a COVID test is no longer required for international visitors to the territory.
June 17: The territory reported its 118th COVID-related death. The victim is a 75-year-old man on St. Croix.
June 20: Arson is suspected in two early morning fires involving water delivery trucks on St. Thomas. One blaze in Lovenlund cost Paradise Water Delivery two trucks, and the blaze in Estate Tabor and Harmony cost D&D three trucks.
June 22: West Indies Petroleum Limited denies ownership of the Limetree Bay refinery on St. Croix, despite having won the bankruptcy auction in December 2021.
June 23: The refurbished Molasses Pier at Krause Lagoon in St. Croix is named in honor of Gordon Finch, former V.I. Port Authority executive director.
June 24: Government officials break ground on a rehabilitation project at Walter I.M. Hodge housing community in Frederiksted, St. Croix.
June 27: Education Commissioner Raquel Berry-Benjamin resigns.
June 28: The Federal Emergency Management Agency awards the territory $50 million for reconstruction of the Charlotte Kimmelman Cancer Institute on St. Thomas.
June 29: Stanley Jacobs, quelbe flutist and bandleader of Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights, is inducted in to the 2022 Class of the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellows. It is the nation’s highest honor in folk and traditional arts.
June 30: Liz Kinsella becomes the head of school at Gifft Hill on St. John.
June 30: The territory’s COVID-related state of emergency declaration ends.