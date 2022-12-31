Jan. 18: Two people were killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Estate Castle Coakley on Jan. 17. Murder victims identified as Odonnie Heywood and Jahny Ledesma, both age 17. UPDATE (8/27): Ozanie Cornelius, 27, was charged with first-degree murder, while suspect, Ricardo Richards, remained at large. UPDATE (9/1): Richards arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Jan. 21: Henry Richards Jr., 41, was killed and four others injured in a shooting at Manuel Bar in Contant on Jan. 19. A vehicle drove up to the building and someone in the vehicle opened fire on the establishment. An off-duty police officer at the bar returned fire. Three men and one woman were injured inside the bar. Richards is considered a suspect that was in the vehicle.
Jan. 28: Stacie Schjang, 46, was killed in her home in Castle Coakley by a stray bullet on 1/27. UPDATE (11/5): Police announce that cousins Joshawn Ayala, 20, and Anthony Schneider, 31, are wanted for Schjang’s murder.
Feb. 5: Arnold Jarvis, 52, was discovered shot to death in a vehicle on a road leading to Green Cay beach on Feb. 4. Police believe his killing may be linked to the homicide of Stacie Schjang
Feb. 10: Oluwole Flores Jr. is charged with the vehicular homicide death of 56-year-old Randall Marshall on 2/7. The victim was struck on Queen Mary Highway near Freedom City gas station.
Feb. 23: Maria Marte, 58, was killed, and another woman was injured after being struck in a drive-by shooting on Container Port Road on 2/21.
Feb. 28: Police rule the death of an unidentified black male found dead in a home in Estate Two Brothers on Feb. 25 as a homicide. UPDATE (2/28): Victim identified as Francisco Barrett, a 76-year-old native of the Dominican Republic. He was found dead in his tub and had sustained multiple wounds to his upper body.
March 3: Jahmar Lewis and Akenda Weekes, both age 17, are charged as adults and face first-degree murder charges in addition to robbery in connection with the Dec. 7, 2021 botched robbery of Glitters Fine Jewelry in Havensight. Two people, including a security officer, and a shopper, Gregorianna Julien, were shot in the process. Julien died from her injuries on Jan. 1, 2022. Miciah Cozier, 18, was also arrested and charged.
March 5: An unidentified pedestrian was the victim of a hit-and-run vehicular homicide on Queen Mary Highway on March 4.
Apr. 4: Juan Feliciano, 57, was shot and killed near the scrap metal shop in Est. Bovoni on April 2.
Apr. 12: Raj Darnell White, 20, was shot and killed outside his home in Estate Barren Spot on April 11. The victim was washing his car at the time.
Apr. 12: The death of Michael Peterson, 31, and first reported as a possible suicide, is now being investigated as a homicide. His father discovered his body on April 10, partially covered with a sheet and a gunshot wound to his head.
April 22: T’Quan Vanholten, 26, was shot and killed in Smith Bay near Louie’s Market on April 20. UPDATE (5/5): Jeramy Lettsome, 36, and Macdis Smith, 26, arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
April 30: Darryl Jennings, 43, was found shot to death in his vehicle in Estate Bovoni on April 26.
MAY 4: An unidentified man was shot to death near the Estate Glynn basketball court on May 3. UPDATE (5/5): Victim identified as Lenroy Alexander Dion Carr, 56.
May 9: Shawn Joseph, also known as Akeem Williams, 32, was shot to death in Harbor View on on May 7, within 24 hours of his release from prison. UPDATE (6/3): Timothy Perez, 42, charged with first-degree murder; another suspect remains at large.
May 16: William T. Massey, 56, was killed in a hit-and-run accident on May 14 in Estate Catherine’s Rest. The driver remains at large.
May 18: Andres Ponce Jr., 23, was killed in the Bethlehem Village housing community in Estate Profit on May 16. Another man was injured.
June 9: Sayif T. Brooks, 29, is charged with the negligent homicide of Howard Dyer, 79, on June 7. Brooks hit Dyer near 2 Plus 2 Bar in Estate La Grande Princesse while driving at a high rate of speed.
June 17: Postal worker Abigail Henry, 50, is charged with negligent homicide of Louise Jackson on June 6. Henry was reversing the U.S. Postal Service vehicle in Berne’s Alley when Jackson was walking south. The van struck the rear of her body.
July 5: Janyi Barry, 17, succumbed to injuries he suffered during a shooting on 7{sup}th{/sup} Street on June 30. He was one of two people injured during the shooting.
July 8: Jah-Marley Christopher Aflred, 28, was shot and killed in William’s Delight on July 6. UPDATE (11/5): Jonathan Rivera, 30, and N’zinger Williams, 28, were apprehended and arrested in Florida pending extradition to St. Croix.
July 13: Ja’Moi Bell was shot in near Oswald Harris Court on Sunday, June 5, and was transported to Florida for medical treatment. He died at Broward Hospital on June 9. Suspect Donte Joseph, 25, turned himself in and is currently awaiting trial on charges that include second-degree murder and related firearms crimes, according to court records. (Police spokesman Glen Dratte issued a press release on June 11 saying that police had charged Joseph with attempted murder, and he acknowledged on July 13 that the department had not publicly reported Bell’s death before a press conference on unsolved murders.
July 16: Randy A. Lockhart, 43, was shot to death on 7/15 near Frontline Bar and Grill in Est. Calquohoun.
July 27: Three unidentified males were shot and killed on July 26, near a liquor-smoke shop, across the street from a La Grande Princesse gas station. UPDATE (7/28): Victims identified as Muhammad Asad, 41; Adil Idheileh, 28; and Angel Diaz, 60.
Aug. 1: Regalado Cepeda, 30, died from injuries sustained in a shooting on June 14 in Estate Bethlehem Village, aka Harvey Project. He had been shot multiple times in his back, legs and elbow. He’d been airlifted to Florida and died on July 22.
Aug. 25: Jorge Luis Saldana, 24, was shot and killed in the Estate Bethlehem housing community on Aug. 24. He was cutting grass when approached by a man dressed in black who shot him multiple times.
Aug. 25: Jose Berrios, 47, was shot and killed in the Estate Bethlehem housing community on Aug. 24. He was leaving a family member’s home when he was ambushed and shot multiple times.
Aug. 29: Two unidentified males were shot near Bldg. 19 at Louis E. Brown Villas housing community on Aug. 28. One died at the scene; the other died at the hospital. UPDATE (8/31): Victims identified as Steven Hodge Jr., 18, and Aurelio Rivera, 34.
Sept. 17: Emerson Nicholas, 19 was found dead from gunshot wounds to the head on Sept. 16 near Palms Court Harbor View.
Oct. 3: Deshawn Huggins, 31, was shot dead at the Paradise Mills housing community on Sept. 30. UPDATE (10/8): Jahreem Lake, 28, arrested and charged with first-degree murder .
NOV. 5: Jasim Denver Thompson, 33, was shot and killed on Lower Kronprindsens Gade on 11/3. Shooter still at large.
NOV. 7: Ahjara Francis, 37, faces first-degree murder charges for the stabling death of Laura Blyden, 39, in the Oswald Harris Court housing community on Nov. 5.
NOV. 28: Joshua Lee, 21, was shot and killed in the Profit Hills housing community on Nov. 26.
DEC. 5: One man was killed and another injured in a Dec. 4 shooting in Savan. The victim was identified as Shammi Charleswell, 29.
DEC. 12: Michael Brathwaite, a 44-year-ol man known to have mental health issues, was shot to death in what police described as a justifiable homicide after Brathwaite approached a licensed gun owner and threatened to kill him with a rock on Dec.10 at Barren Spot Mall.
DEC. 30: Bradley “Hurtie” Maxwell, 44, who served two decades in prison for murder and briefly escaped from prison while serving time for the 1997 murder of Aldred Adams, was found shot to death on Dec. 28, on King Street, Frederiksted. He was arrested in August, and V.I. Superior Court records show that he was released — after paying $35,000 cash bail — pending trial in a conspiracy and theft case at the time of his death. UPDATE: Police on Dec. 29 announced the arrests of Deseree Maria Rodriguez and Renaldo Lewis Santos, and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm after a loaded gun was found in their home following a police search. Both denied ownership of the gun. Police meanwhile has identified Santos as a “person of interest” in the Maxwell case.