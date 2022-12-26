JANUARY
Jan. 1: Baby Jacquet is the first baby born in the territory. He was born at 12:01 a.m. Saturday at Schneider Hospital.
Jan. 6: The Federal Emergency Management Agency approves a $242.5 million project to rebuild the Arthur Richards Junior High School on St. Croix.
Jan. 7: Logan Cruz, whose two-year battle with leukemia galvanized the territory, dies at age 2.
Jan 10: The V.I. Water and Power Authority announces Andrew Smith as its new president and chief executive officer.
Jan. 11: The V.I. reported its 90th COVID-related death. The victim is an 84-year-old woman on St. Thomas
Jan. 13: The V.I. reported the 91st COVID-related death. The victim is a 75-year-old man on St. Thomas.
Jan. 13: The V.I. Economic Development Commission votes to direct $225,000 in charitable contributions from long-closed Sugar Bay resort on St. Thomas to the nonprofit Quelbe Institute for the Preservation of Traditional Music and Dance.
Jan. 15: The territory reported its 92nd and 93rd COVID-related deaths. The victims are a 70-year-old man on St. Croix and an 89-year-old man on St. Thomas.
Jan. 18: Territory reported its 94th COVID-related death. The victim is a 80-year-old man on St. Thomas.
Jan. 21: The territory records its 95th and 96th COVID-related deaths. The victims are 67-year-old man on St. Thomas and a 78-year-old man on St. Croix.
Jan. 22: St. John’s Cinnamon Bay Campground reopens.
Jan. 24: Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. characterizes the State of the Territory as “stronger than ever” during his annual address.
Jan. 24: Territory reported its 97th COVID-related death. the victim is a 77-year-old man on St. Croix.
Jan. 24: St. Thomas resident Katie Tannenbaum qualifies for the 2022 Beijing Olympics in the women’s skeleton competition. Tannenbaum is the first athlete from the territory to qualify for the Winter Games since 2014.
Jan. 25: The territory reported its 98th COVID-related death. the victim is a 60-year-old woman on St. Thomas.
Jan. 29: The territory reported its 99th COVID-related death. The victim is a 65-year-old man on St. Thomas.
Jan. 31: The territory reported is 100th and 101st COVID-related deaths. The victims are a 68-year-old man on St. Croix and a 74-year-old man on St. Thomas.
Jan. 31: The 34th Legislature passes legislation intended to stave off the pending insolvency of the Government Employees Retirement System. The bill would refinance millions of dollars in government debt at lower interest rates and dedicating billions of dollars in rum cover-over receipts over the next 30 years to the repayment of debt with any excess funds and savings going to GERS.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 1: Divi Carina Bay Resort and Casino on St. Croix reopens as an all-inclusive, adults-only resort.
Feb. 3: The territory reported its 102nd COVID-related death. The victim is a 78-year-old man on St. Croix.
Feb. 5: The territory reported is 103rd COVID-related death. The victim is a 57-year-old man on St. Thomas.
Feb. 6: The V.I. Department of Health confirms two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the territory.
Feb. 7: The territory reported its 104th COVID-related death. The victim is 68-year-old woman on St. Thomas.
Feb. 8: Gov. Bryan signs the so-called GERS rescue plan into law.
Feb. 8: Sugar Bay Club and Resort Corp. ravaged during the 2017 storms, is purchased by DV USVI Investment Group LLLP for $20 million.
Feb. 8: St. Croix teacher Zahra O’Reilly-Bates is one of 117 recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching and Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring.
Feb. 10: Territory reported its 105th COVID-related death. The victim is an 89-year-old man on St. Croix.
Feb. 14: The territory reported its 106th COVID-related death. The victim is a 78-year-old woman on St. Thomas.
Feb. 14: Virgin Islander Hafeezah Muhammad becomes the 2022 U.S. SheEO Venture award recipient for Youme Healthcare, an online mental health services and psychiatry for children.
Feb. 15: The territory reported its 107th COVID-related death. The victim is an 84-year-old woman on St. Thomas.
Feb. 15: Raphune Hill Road on St. Thomas is renamed in honor of Virgin Islands culture bearer Dorothy “Dotsy” Elskoe.
Feb. 15: Acting St. Thomas-St. John police chief Barrington Thomas steps down from the post but will remain with the Police Department.
Feb. 16: The territory reported its 108th COVID-related death. The victim is an 88-year-old woman on St. Croix.
Feb. 16: Government House announces that the territory’s state of emergency is extended until March 11.
Feb. 18: Limetree Bay Terminals appoints Todd Dillabough as the chief executive officer of its oil storage business on St. Croix.
Feb. 18: Gov. Bryan nominates former Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell to the V.I. Casino Control Commission.
Feb. 21: The V.I. Carnival Committee announces a four-event Carnival for 2022. No parades or J’ouvert are included in the activities due to COVID protocols.
Feb. 22: The territory records its 109th COVID-related death. The victim is a 52-year-old man on St. Thomas.
Feb. 24: The V.I. Supreme Court reverses the conviction of former Schneider Hospital executive Amos Carty Jr., and remanded the case against former Chief Executive Officer Rodney Miller Sr. for a third trial if prosecutors choose to continue pursuing the nearly 15-year-old embezzlement case against him.
Feb. 24: Shadya Coureur of Free Will Baptist School wins the St. Croix District Spelling Bee. Naitik Jhanwar of All Saints Cathedral School wins the St. Thomas-St. John District Spelling Bee.
Feb. 25: Police Commissioner Ray Martinez and Division of Personnel Director Cindy Richardson are sworn into office.
Feb. 28: Gov. Bryan orders all government employees to return to in-person work effective March 1. Bryan also orders the return to full in-person learning at schools.
MARCH
March 2: Gov. Bryan signs a three-year wage agreement with the teachers’ unions to increase the salaried of teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff at public schools.
March 3: Terminix, the pest control company responsible for poisoning a family on St. John in 2015, reaches a $3 million settlement with the local government for violation of consumer protection laws.
March 8: Tina Comissiong is selected as permanent chief executive officer of Schneider Regional Medical Center.
March 14: Gov. Bryan ends the indoor mask mandate in the majority of public and private spaces.
March 17: The territory reported its 110th COVID-related death. The victim is a 77-year-old man on St. Croix.
March 22: Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, berths at the Austin “Babe” Monsanto Terminal in Crown Bay, St. Thomas, during its inaugural Caribbean voyage.
March 23: The V.I. government finalizes the sale of St. Croix’s King’s Alley Hotel and the Anchor Inn Site to Neighborhood Establishment for $3.65 million.
March 23: The University of the Virgin Islands announces that plans for a medical school at the institution have stalled after the university’s application for accreditation was not deemed ready to progress to the next stage of review. Plans for the Medical School Simulation Center on the Albert Sheen Campus on St. Croix are still on schedule to be operational by July, and the Medical Research and Training Center on the Orville E. Kean Campus on St. Thomas is on track to be completed by 2023.
March 24: Shadya Coureur, an eighth-grader at Free Will Baptist School, wins the Territorial Spelling Bee.
March 24: The 34th Legislature approves a bill to merge the V.I. Fire Service and Emergency Medical Services to V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
March 26: The territory reported its 111th COVID-related death. The victim is a 77-year-old man on St. Croix.
March 28: The V.I. Carnival Committee files a lawsuit against the Tourism Department, claiming that the Division of Festivals is infringing on the committee’s copyright and illegally taking over St. Thomas Carnival.
March 30: St. Thomas native and South Carolina Gamecock forward Aliyah Boston is named the Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year as well as the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. She becomes the first player to earn both awards in the same season.