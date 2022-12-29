JULY
July 1: the V.I. Department of Health announces the presence of the COVID-19 omicron subvariant in the territory.
July 6: St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston, who led South Carolina to the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship, is named the SEC 2021-2022 female athlete of the year.
July 7: The territory reported its 119th COVID-related death. The victim is a 94-year-old woman on St. Croix.
July 11: The territory records its 120th COVID-related death. The victim is a 77-year-old woman on St. Thomas.
July 14: Charles Chambers, a principal of Port Hamilton Refining, appears before the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture where he promised senators a tour of the facility and providing additional information including who owns the St. Croix refinery.
July 15: The V.I. Public Finance Authority appropriates $17 million in bond proceeds for the dredging of Charlotte Amalie harbor to allow supersized Oasis-class cruise ships to pull in to the West Indian Company dock on St. Thomas.
July 20: Senators in the 34th Legislature vote 14-1 to expel At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr. for alleged sexual harassment of one of his female staff members.
July 24: Gov. Bryan issues an executive order declaring a State of Emergency in the territory to mitigate the impact of sargassum seaweed pileup on V.I. shores and having a negative impact on water production capabilities on St. Croix.
July 23: The Democratic Party chooses Angel Bolques Jr. to fill the Senate seat of ousted At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr. term in the 34th Legislature.
July 25: Angel Bolques Jr. is sworn in as the at-large senator of the 34th Legislature.
July 25: Gov. Bryan announces the release of $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, split evenly between Luis and Schneider hospitals.
July 26: Gov. Bryan announces the White House approval of his request of federal support in protecting the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s water plant on St. Croix from becoming overrun by the large influx of sargassum seaweed threatening to disrupt normal water production on that island.
July 27: The Bureau of Motor Vehicles St. Thomas announces the relocation of its office to Tutu Park Mall effective Aug. 2. Inspections will remain at the Subbase location until further notice.
July 27: Former At-Large Sen. Stephen Payne Sr. requests a preliminary injunction and asks the V.I. Superior Court to overturn his expulsion from the 34th Legislature.
July 28: The V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board meets publicly and approves their six-month-old decision to hire Hannah Carty as its executive director at a salary of $100,000.
July 29: BVI’s Education minister announces that Althea Scatliffe Primary school on Tortola will remain closed for the fall 2022 semester following a June 17 report of the structure being unsafe for occupancy.
AUGUST
Aug. 1: Superior Court Judge Debra Watlington is appointed presiding judge and becomes the second woman to hold the title since the court’s establishment.
Aug. 2: The territory reported its 121st COVID-related death. The victim is a 65-year-old man on St. Thomas.
Aug. 3: Gov. Bryan nominates Dionne Wells-Hedrington as Commissioner of Education.
Aug. 4: A pile of petroleum coke started smoldering at the St. Croix refinery owned by Port Hamilton Refining & Transportation of Texas. The company had said for weeks that the situation was under control and crews were dousing the fuel with water 24-hours a day.
Aug. 5: V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez announces that more than a dozen recording devices are found hidden in more than five V.I. government offices since May. Law enforcement personnel from the V.I. Police and the FBI appear at the Office of Management and Budget at the request of OMB director Jennifer O’Neal “to ensure that she protected the government’s financial information.”
Aug. 8: U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy denies the V.I. Carnival Committee’s motion for a preliminary injunction, which sought to bar employees of the V.I. government’s Tourism Department and Division of Festivals from using the trademarked terms “St. Thomas Carnival” and “Virgin Islands Carnival.”
Aug. 8: The territory records its 122nd COVID-related death. The victim is an 89-year-old man on St. Thomas.
Aug. 9: Gov. Bryan signs legislation to create a territorial park system and revamp a Territorial Park System Trust Fund Board. Those steps allow the territory to manage and acquire land and recreational areas and implement the Maroon Sanctuary Zone on the West End of St. Croix.
Aug. 9: Island Global Yachting LLC, owners of Yacht Haven Grande in Charlotte Amalie and American Yacht harbor in Red Hook, St. Thomas, announce its agreement to be acquired by MarineMax, the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, for $480 million in cash.
Aug. 17: the V.I. Department of Education announces that Addelita Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High School will revery to online indefinitely, citing repairs to its sewer system.
Aug. 21: Two people are killed and 16 others rescued at Haulover Bay, St. John, as they attempted to illegally enter the United States.
Aug. 21: A fire broke out at the St. Croix refinery within the petroleum coke conveyor loading system located outside and above the Coke Storage Dome, according to owner Port Hamilton Refining.
Aug. 25: 237 Schneider Hospital employees receive $2.5 million in extra bonus checks as part of retention efforts of workers in critical and hard-to-fill positions.
Aug. 27: St. Thomas native and retired world champion boxer Julian “The Hawk” Jackson is inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame.
Aug. 30: Public Services Commission Executive Director Donald Cole resigns.
Aug. 30: The 34th Legislature approves a bill appropriating $40 million from the General Fund to help pay the remaining $173 million owed to government employees and retirees for retroactive payments due to an 8% pay cut.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1 - Ocean Point Terminals, formely known as Limetree Bay Terminals, announced a partnership with BMR Energy to develop a solar farm on St. Croix, and to rech commercial operation in early 2023.
Sept. 1: Sen. Kenneth Gittens announce that lawmakers were still awaiting basic information from Port Hamilton, promised during a July 14 Senate appearance by one of is principals, Charles Chambers.
Sept. 6: Three students — two females and one male — were arrested after a fight at Educational Complex High School on St. Croix. The students were not identified as they were juveniles under age 18. The event occured a day after police placed the St. Thomas Charlotte Amalie High School campus on lockdown for nearly two hours after “active shooter” online post. Classes resumed following the all-clear.
Sept. 3: Education Commissioner-nominee Dionne Wells-Hedrington announced a series of initiatives to curb classes at schools following a spike in altercations at schools territorywide.
Sept. 4 — Government House announced that some local businesses are set to share $1 million in stimulus funding from the Office of the Governor, and administered via the Small Business Development Center.
Sept. 4 — BVI government amends its Audit Act and Service Commission Regulations making the obstruction of audit functions a criminal obstruction with a stiff fine of $5,000 for anyone interfering with an audit.
Sept. 9 — Territory reported its 123rd COVID-related death. The victim is a 68-year-old woman on St. Thomas.
Sept. 12: Gov. Bryan nominates Deputy Inspector General Delia Thomas to be the territory’s next Inspector General.
Sept. 15: Gov. Bryan signs an agreement with VIGL Operations LLC to rebuild and operate the Randall “Doc” James Racetrack on St. Croix.
Sept. 15: Gov. Bryan approves legislation to appropriate funds to repay retroactive wages to government employees
Sept. 18: Tropical Storm Fiona drenches the territory with rain.
Sept. 20: The University of the Virgin Islands athletic department announces the hiring of Shannon Taylor as head coach of the Buccaneers’ men’s basketball team.
Sept. 22: FEMA awards the Human Services Department $65.7 million to construct and replace the Queen Louise Home for the Aged on St. Thomas.
Sept. 23: DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol announces expanded hours for the Turnbull Regional Library on St. Thomas — from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.