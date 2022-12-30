JANUARY
Jan. 1: June Adams, the former board chair of Schneider Hospital, dies.
Jan. 22: St. Croix’s Unise Tranberg dies at age 76. She was the founding member of the Frederiksted Economic Development Association.
Jan. 29: Helen Gjessing, a scientist, professor, environmental and community activist and avid tennis player, dies at age 74.
Jan. 24: WTJX production engineer Francis Gustave dies at age 49.
Jan. 25: Boston businessman David Mugar, owner of St. John Market, dies at age 82.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 10: WSTA owner and former Lt. Gov. Athniel “Addy” Ottley dies at age 80.
MARCH
March 22: Yvonne Milliner Bowsky, businesswoman, former St. Thomas-St. Croix insular superintendent, dies at age 87. The Yvonne E. Milliner-Bowsky Elementary School, formerly Peace Corps Elementary where she served as principal, is named in her honor. she resigned that position to serve as special assistant to then Gov. Alexander Farrelly.
APRIL
April 3: St. Croix veterinarian and culture bearer Eugene “Doc” Petersen dies at age 73.
April 9: Five-time local Calypso Monarch St. Clair “Whadablee” DeSilvia dies at age 63.
JUNE
June 2: Republican and longtime St. Croix Elections Board member Glenn Webster dies.
JULY
July 3: Historian Charles Wesley Turnbull, the 6th elected governor of the Virgin Islands and a former Education commissioner dies at age 87.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 26: Rotarian and local historian Ronald “Ronnie” Lockhart dies at age 70.
OCTOBER
Oct. 3: St. Thomas’ oldest U.S. war veteran Romeo A. Malone dies at age 99.
Oct. 16: Local Atty. Ryan Greene, who operated apersonal injury law practive on St. Thomas for more than 20 years, dies.
Oct. 16: Former educator Vincent “Abijah” Henley, a longtime member of the “Indians” Carnival troupe and a well-known swim instructor, who also taught students chess, kayaking, gardening, raising tilapia fish and track and field, dies at age 59.
NOVEMBER
NOV. 2: Long-time St. Croix resident and businesswoman Cynthia “Thia” Tyler died at her home on Nov. 2 at age 67. In 1986, the Annapolis, Md. native and her husband, the late George Tyler, set sail in their 47-foot sailboat from Maryland to tour the world before settling on St. Croix.
Nov. 28: St. Thomas matriarch Doris Commissiong dies at age 103.
DECEMBER
Dec. 9 - Terrence D. Joseph, the assistant director of the V.I. Justice Department’s Paternity and Child Support Division, dies at age 54.
Dec. 18 - Dr. Roy Lester Schneider, the 5th elected governor of the Virgin Islands, dies at age 83. He was a respected oncologist, and served as a former Health commissioner.