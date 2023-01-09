Traditionally a new year brings a new determination to break bad habits and make necessary improvements.
Also traditionally, by the end of Week 1 of a new year, the old ways begin creeping back.
But who among us doesn’t at least start out with good intentions? Whether it’s “make a new plan, Stan,” or “hop on the bus, Gus” or “don’t need to be coy, Roy”; we hope to do better and be better.
And wouldn’t it be great if those whom Virgin Islanders have entrusted and empowered to serve our best interests would sincerely resolve to do better?
Just think of all the good results that might be possible if these New Year’s Resolutions were made – and kept:
All V.I. Government offices
We’ll put up an “Open” sign. And we’ll leave it up and cease closing (and apologizing and seeking understanding) to hold parties and rest-and-relaxation days.
WAPA
We’ll keep the lights on.
V.I. hospitals
We’ll send up SOS signals. Because we urgently need systemic life support: staff, funds, equipment, facilities, and leadership. STAT.
Bureau of Motor Vehicles
We’ll offer more online services; we’ll stay open longer; we’ll smile. And we’ll mean it.
DLCA
We’ll start enforcing the rules, all of them – including removing expired food from grocery store shelves.
Bureau of Internal Revenue
We’ll make income tax e-filing available – and safe – just like elsewhere in the modern world.
Public Works
We will do our part to help beautify the territory by being more diligent in removing illegal road signs, and especially the political signs that continue to litter our roadways well after elections are over.
Economic Development Commission
We’ll stop saying “Yes!” whenever the territory’s richest companies and biggest pirates seek billions of dollars in tax benefits. And we’ll stop extending the benefits over and over and over again into the future. Think Jeffrey Epstein. Think Gary Engle.
WICO
We’ll put up a “Closed” sign, with instructions saying: “Under New Management. Go Next Door to VIPA.”
V.I. Police Department
We’ll recognize that the crime wave is a tsunami and that we must ask for help. We’ll make “Feds Are Our Friends” our motto for as long it takes to return the territory to safety.
Tourism Commissioner Joe Boschulte
I will promise to stop pretending we’re the Number One Tourist Destination in the Caribbean. And I’ll start copying other places’ successful ideas.
GERS Board
We’ll develop willpower and go on a strict “No More Hotels” diet.
V. I. Government We’ll stop trying to explain and justify our purchase of 23 Teslas for the chosen few and instead begin being more prudent and responsible with the public funds given us to benefit the public.
Waste Management Authority
We’ll pay our bills.
The people of St. John
We will keep fighting to save our island from pirates and privateers who want to plunder our treasures, especially at Caneel and Coral Bay.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach
I’ll continue modernizing the many and varied functions of my office into a role model of efficiency and customer service for all the other government departments.
V. I. Legislature
We’ll put up a “For Sale” sign on WAPA.
V. I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett
I will work to build up enough political muscle to get the rum tax cover-over increase approved, now that Congress omitted it from the huge end-of-year Omnibus Bill. I won’t let myself forget that the Bryan Administration’s “We Saved GERS” claim relies on this.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
I’ll stop campaigning and start governing. And now that I don’t have to campaign to be governor again, I will finally honor my original “Change Course Now” promises.
All of the above
At least we’ll try. We promise.