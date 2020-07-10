It’s mango season and the St. George Village Botanical Garden on St. Croix will continue its juicy tradition with the 24th annual Mango Melee on Sunday in the “new norm” way: virtually.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions on large groups, most of Mango Melee will take place online Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Enjoy cooking demonstrations, mango mixology with island bartenders, cooking with mangoes with local chefs, educational discussions, arts and crafts and other fun mango related features.
A live kids’ mango eating contest will be livestreamed from the garden as well as a VIP adult contest featuring participants from the fire department, police department, the National Guard and local politicians. All money donated during the event will go to the St. George Village Botanical Garden. Visit their website sgvbg.org for details or visit their Facebook page.