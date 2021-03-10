More than 25 volunteers combed the streets of Cruz Bay on Saturday morning in a litter clean-up organized by Get Trashed St. John.
Small plastic bags were the top offender, followed by cigarette butts and red cocktail stirrer straws. Trash bags, gloves, and wipes were donated by V.I. Waste Management Authority. This was the first Get Trashed cleanup since September.
The group’s founder, Erin Lieb, said monthly cleanups are now set to resume. Follow Get Trashed St. John on Facebook for announcements of future cleanup events.