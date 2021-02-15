ST. THOMAS — Five kayakers were lifted to safety Saturday by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter after a St. Thomas resident spotted them at the base of Caret Point.
According to the Coast Guard, the kayakers, four females and one male were pushed up onto rocks by strong currents.
Alerted by 911, a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Borinquen on Puerto Rico was deployed.
Shortly thereafter, the aircrew located the stranded kayakers and deployed the helicopter’s rescue swimmer to assist them.
Appearing to be in good health, they were hoisted aboard the helicopter via a rescue basket and sling hoist, according to the release.
The kayakers were then flown to King Airport where they were further assisted by awaiting Virgin Islands Police and Emergency Medical Service personnel.
It wasn’t the only rescue of the weekend for the helicopter crew which also rescued a woman being swept out to sea by the strong currents, while she was snorkeling and spearfishing just off Teodoro Beach in Isabela, Puerto Rico.
The helicopter’s rescue swimmer was able to secure the woman in a sling and they were both hoisted approximately 15 feet above the water as the pilot maneuvered them ashore, where the woman’s husband and emergency responders waited.
“Both these cases highlight how even a beautiful day can turn into a bad situation,” said Lt. William Cox, Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopter first pilot.
“It’s very important that individuals pay close attention to the weather and sea state conditions and also wear appropriate safety equipment while engaged in water activities. In the end, everyone made it back safe and sound thanks to the coordination and quick response from local emergency services, Coast Guard watchstanders and our crew.”