The death toll from COVID-19 in the British Virgin Islands is still climbing at alarming speed, with another eight deaths confirmed Thursday.
There have been a total of 31 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Ministry of Health and Social Development.
The deceased all died at the Orlando Smith Hospital. They were identified as:
• A 67-year-old male who died on July 21.
• An 81-year-old female who died on July 22.
• A 94-year-old male who died on July 23.
• A 60-year-old female, 94-year-old female and a 66-year-old male who died on July 26.
• A 74-year-old female who died on July 27.
• A 59-year-old female who died on July 28.
Thirty of the deaths have been recorded this month alone ever since an uptick in COVID-cases dating back to July 1. The first death occurred in April 2020, and is the only one not to have occurred at the hospital.
BVI’s acting chief medical officer, Dr. Ronald Georges, has said many of the deceased have had underlying conditions including obesity and hypertension when asked about the deaths at the hospital.
Health Minister Carvin Malone on Thursday expressed condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of the government of the Virgin Islands, noting “even though we are experiencing these challenging times as a territory right now, I want the community to know that we can and we will get through this together.”
He urged residents to take advantage of a free, drive-thru mass vaccination from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Festival Grounds.
“I continue to encourage persons to be vaccinated because it is our best defense against COVID-19,” Malone said.
Confirmed active cases, as of Wednesday, fell to 555 in the territory with 24 persons currently hospitalized.
Also Thursday, Georges shared tips on how individuals who have tested positive and having moderate symptoms of COVID-19 can take care of themselves at home.
“If you’re feeling breathless, it can help to keep your room cool. Turning the air-conditioned unit on or opening windows/doors can be helpful,” he said. “Persons are discouraged from using fans as it may spread the virus.”
Individuals can also try breathing slowly through the nose and out through the mouth, with lips together as if gently blowing out a candle; sit upright in a chair without hunching shoulders and leaning forward slightly for support by placing hands on knees or on something stable such as another chair.
“Try not to panic if you are feeling breathless. This can make it worse,” Georges advised.
George has blamed the virus spread on individuals not disclosing their COVID-status to others. On Thursday, he reminded individuals who test positive “to disclose their positive status especially if they live in a household with other people.”
Residents can reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 by washing and sanitizing hands for 20 seconds; wearing masks properly — it should cover both nose and mouth; physically distancing self at least three feet from others and covering coughs and sneezes regardless of vaccination status.
