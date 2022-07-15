Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said Wednesday that the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline three-digit dialing code 988 will go live Saturday.
The announcement follows information first shared during a Monday press briefing by Health Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis.
In a released statement, Encarnacion said the new code is intended to make it easier for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress “whether that be suicidal thoughts or actions, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress to receive compassionate, accessible care and support.”
She added that family and friends can also dial 988 “if they are concerned about a loved one who potentially needs crisis support.”
The new 988 number can be used in addition to the original number, 1-800-273-8255, for the same services.
When dialing 988, the release stated, veterans, current members of the military, and their families will still be able to choose “option 1” for services the same way they did when calling the 1-800-273-8255.
Spanish speaking callers will also be able to continue to use option 2 for assistance, according to the statement.