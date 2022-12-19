Dear Editor,
As it relates to the recent Environmental Protection Agency findings, and the requirements imposed to address safety concerns at Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, I am of the opinion that the territory needs to re-assess its priorities and re-engage where necessary.
Proposing a number of sustainable economic paths and innovative growth alternatives, the Economic Development Agency’s Vision 2040 document sought to address the Virgin Islands need to diversify. Yet, we continue to miss key opportunities to ambitiously invest in, and secure, our future.
I charge the attributing factors as to why we are not achieving desirable results in our quest to diversify our local economic portfolio, to the following: misplaced policy priorities, lack of leadership in the area of bilateral engagement, characterized by stifling bureaucracy; widespread institutional weakness and opaque procedures.
Local politicians and policy makers are hard at work imposing themselves in boardrooms with company CEOs hoping to force investments with special interests legislation. Meantime they are failing to adequately develop and revolutionize our nearly non-existent agricultural and manufacturing sectors that are key components to self-sustainability and growth.
The oil and energy giants in the territory has for many years bullied their way into preeminence, with no care or regard for those they affect — whether by negative impacts to the environment or in the case of the V.I. Water and Power Authority, by the slap to the face of tax-paying citizens by proclaiming being cash-strapped. WAPA, as residents suffer through islandwide blackouts, recently held a Christmas soiree of epic proportions, with a castle as its venue! Its far time these practices are permanently eradicated with provisions placed in the best interest of the people.
In a Nov. 19 letter published in The Daily News, V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett opined, and I concur: “Given the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to actively transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy, aiding underserved communities, creating good paying jobs which squarely fits the needs of the St. Croix community. This appears to be an ideal time for local and federal government along with the private sector to utilize the enormous grants available in both the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act to create an entire new economic/industrial system on the islands.”
I could not think of a more opportune time for such a transition and development, separate and apart from the petrochemical industry. Specifically, after OSHA recently found serious reasons for concern relating to employees’ safety as well as serious lack of coordination and planning by the refinery’s owners, no amount of money or jobs are equivalent in value to the safety of our citizens.
Oil has ran its course. No more pipe dreams. It is without reservation that I call for the redevelopment of St. Croix’s South Shore based on its unique location, into a transformational manufacturing, transshipment, or renewable energy hub. It is only through those efforts can St. Croix solve its energy crisis and rise as the economic powerhouse the island once was.
— Jelani Ritter, St. Croix