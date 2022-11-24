The family of a 65-year-old man trapped for a harrowing half-hour inside a jagged rock at Annaly Bay tide pools is grateful this Thanksgiving for his rescue.
According to a statement from the U.S. Coast Guard, the man “was pulled under and trapped in a blowhole of the Annaly Bay-Carambola tide pools.”
“The terrain and conditions of the sea made the rescue very challenging, however, all the responders were determined to bring the victim to his family,” Jason J. Henry, St. Croix Rescue marine commander, told The Daily News on Wednesday, a day after his agency, assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard, V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Department of Planning and Natural Resources Marine Unit and Tan Tan Tours, worked meticulously to get the man out of the precarious position.
The family told rescuers that they were being careful, but that a huge wave toppled the victim to the dangerous area, said to be located on the “second half of the tide pool.”
Henry described the “blowhole” this way: “Picture a huge rock, drill a hole inside, and imagine being sucked into that hole with large waves crashing in and out of the hole — between the ocean and the tide pool.”
The survivor remains hospitalized at Luis Hospital where he was rushed Tuesday afternoon.
“They were thankful. They hugged us, and were grateful we were able to get there and assist them,” Henry said of the man’s family. “It will be a better Thanksgiving for them, I’m sure.”
The tide pools are a popular attraction for locals and tourists alike, and is described in vacation brochures as “a two-mile hike through the rainforest offering stunning views and culminating at the tide pools.”
While weather reports had been relatively calm, the waves on Tuesday were as high as 10 feet, according to Henry. Still, even under normal weather conditions, the area can be treacherous.
In September 2021, a female visitor drowned after she was knocked off the rocks by a huge wave and pulled out to sea.
Tuesday’s rescue wasn’t without its own set of challenges.
“The waves were powerful. Even while we were doing the rescue, I had someone on the hill specifically watching out for waves,” Henry said. “The person would yell, ‘Wave! Wave!’ and we would have to hunker down and hold on hard to the rocks for our own safety.”
The rescue began shortly after the Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders received a call from a U.S. Virgin Islands 911 operator at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday reporting a missing swimmer in the vicinity of Annaly Bay, according to the Coast Guard’s statement.
Watchstanders issued an urgent broadcast notifying “nearby vessel traffic of the ongoing distress, while a 33-foot Special Purpose Craft from Coast Guard Boat Forces Detachment St. Croix and a Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter responded to the scene.”
“The watchstanders established communication with the initial reporting source who informed them that her husband was pulled under the water by a wave inside one of the tide pools and she did not see him resurface,” according to the news release. “St. Croix Rescue and DPNR units on scene actively searched for the missing man and located the survivor trapped in the blowhole of the tide pool from where he was safely recovered.”
Rescue personnel subsequently administered first aid, according to the statement.
Photos of the daring rescue showed firefighters Malik Garvey and Lishati-Shumba Bailey shirtless, with Rescue’s Ben Tokelson and Karl Frederick of Tan Tan Tours nearby, assisting the man who was lying on jagged rocks covered by towels and other makeshift blankets. Henry said the firefighters had removed their shirts, the only dry clothing at the time, to help keep the survivor warm. As they waited for the Coast Guard, however, the large waves eventually soaked everything.
The photos also showed the Coast Guard helicopter circling nearby, trying to get as close to the rugged terrain and churning sea below to position its “rescue swimmer.”
“Due to the survivor’s condition, the rough terrain and the remoteness of the area, an air extraction of the survivor was required,” according to the Coast Guard’s statement, which noted that once its “rescue swimmer” was on the scene, its aircrew “worked with St. Croix Rescue and VIFEMS personnel to place the survivor in a rescue litter.”
Once secured, the Coast Guard aircrew hoisted the survivor aboard the aircraft and transported him to Rohlsen Airport, where awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel received and transported him to Luis Hospital.
“The crew did a great job managing a challenging hoist environment to the rocky reef in high winds,” said Lt. j.g. William Boardman, the co-pilot of the Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk in Tuesday’s rescue. “The excellent coordination between multiple Coast Guard assets and the St. Croix Rescue personnel enabled us to have a positive outcome.”
Henry said there was another basis to be grateful that day.
“The reason we got there so fast is that, coincidentally, a Rescue staffer was heading to the tide pools with his family. So, his down time essentially turned into rescue time,” he said.
Henry said that while there are no specific alerts for the tide pools, residents and visitors should always check for regular marine alerts.
He had a dire warning for adventure seekers who often seek out the large waves in the area.
“If you’re going when the waves are very high, please let close friends and family know so if you’re not back at a certain time they could send help to search for you,” he said. “This time there was a happy ending.”