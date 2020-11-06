The results of Tuesday’s senatorial races in the Virgin Islands came fast and furious despite a few glitches from the consolidation of polling places due to COVID-19 that resulted in long lines and forcing some voters to wait as much as two hours to cast ballots. There also was a double count of early voting ballots in the St. Thomas-St. John District that resulted in candidates having higher vote counts. This was eventually revised, but not before the erroneous data had already been released publicly. Now that we’ve taken a breath, here are some initial takeaways from the unofficial results.
Mandate for change: Elections have consequences. Many politicians have said that. It’s true. Four incumbent senators, all Democrats reportedly with close ties to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., were ousted. According to Tuesday night’s results, a total of 10 Democrats and five Independents were either elected or re-elected. Of that 10, three Democrats — one reportedly considering going up against Bryan in the next gubernatorial election and two newly elected ones — could align with the Independents for a 10-member Senate majority. This doesn’t bode well for Bryan, who’s likely to have an even tougher time getting his proposals through the Senate.
People will vote for those whom they believe will work for things that are best for them. The questions that propels them are “What kind of government do we want?” or “Do we stay the course, or change it?” On Tuesday, the clear message was they want change. Only time will tell whether members of the 34th Legislature will live up to that mandate.
Pandemic factor: Former Sen. Alicia Hansen, who by all accounts is a formidable candidate, placed a surprising 10th place. Hansen, who served in the 17th to the 24th Legislatures and then the 29th, 30th and 32nd Legislatures, is legendary for huge last-lap concerts that helped her garner votes. This election year, social distancing guidelines made such campaigning a no-no. Senate candidates like incumbent Janelle Sarauw and newcomers Genevieve Whitaker, Samuel Carrion, Carla Joseph and Alma Francis Heyliger made terrific use of a non-traditional way of campaigning. Their online outreach, aided by ubiquitous smartphones, help boost a younger generation of voters.
The Mapp coalition: Former Gov. Kenneth Mapp may no longer be intimately involved in V.I. politics, but his former constituents are, especially on St. Croix. Their votes thrust three Mapp administration employees — Milton Potter, then-Personnel director; Samuel Carrion, then-Communications director and Frankie Johnson, then-chief policy adviser — into Senate seats. Potter placed third in the St. Thomas-St. John District with 3,931 votes, and on St. Croix Carrion placed fifth with 3,178 votes, followed by Johnson in sixth place with 3,167. Johnson, on Mapp’s third try for Government House, served as campaign general manager. The trio also won elected office on their first try — not a simple feat. And just for comparison, Senators-elect Joseph, Heyliger and Walker, the deputy supervisor of Elections, are breathing sighs of relief, having run unsuccessfully before for a Senate seat.
Government by the people: Based on an unwritten agreement to alternate the Senate presidency by district, the 34th Legislature’s president will come from the St. Thomas-St. John District. The three most experienced, based on time in office, are Sens. Marvin Blyden and his colleagues Donna Frett-Gregory and Sarauw (a known ally of Mapp). Whoever gets that dubious distinction, let’s hope that they put their constituents first. The trio was among members of the 33rd Legislature who voted to establish a compensation commission after a public uproar over a stalled amendment to disassociate senators’ salaries from that of commissioners, and thereby forgoing a potential $15,000 raise. Such an increase would essentially have senators pulling in an annual salary of $100,000 plus benefits and perks.
On Tuesday, in what was the biggest upset in recent politics, voters sent a clear message that they want representatives who will work on their behalf, and not merely sign up for hire because a Senate seat guarantees an $85,000 a year job.
They sent a clear message that whoever’s not up to the job can easily be replaced.
It’s about time.