Several A&L Professional Billiards’ members competed last week in the Cue Sport International Billiard Championship Expo in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Caribbean Gems placed first in the 8 Ball Women’s Tournament, and the men’s team also took top honors in their 8 Ball event. Leona Edwards, above left, Karen Brin, and Donna Prock comprise the women’s team. The members of the men’s squad are Jerome Anthony, below front, Richard Joseph, left, Anthon Cannonier, Wayne Scotland and Washington Hilaire.