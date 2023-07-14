I sadly read the statements of senators discussing the land swap deal with local testifiers.
In our 16 years on St. Thomas we saw the ineptitude of the Senate cause more harm and sorrow than any hurricane possibly could. Now, faced with a no-brainer deal to get the St. John community the school they need, paid for, the Senate again shows a clear lack of care for the people.
The land is perfect for it, the cay will remain as is and the Feds are paying for construction. Quit whining about the past and get these kids what they need to succeed.
— J. C. Holman lll, Sea Palms, GA