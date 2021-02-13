Dear Editor,
The recent Bordeaux Fair to celebrate the birth of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King this year stirred memories of my father, a humble man many called simply “Doctor Gayhart.”
In our family, my older and last sibling, Gaylord, and I invite the newer members of the family and our Virgin Islands compatriots to celebrate with us the life of our patriarch, dentist Gehardt Sprauve, who was born on Valentine’s Day.
I mentioned the Bordeaux farmers because their activity provides a context for this tribute. For “Doc” did try his hand at truck farming, as he did also at commercial fishing! After all, he had legitimate humble beginnings! His father Sanford Sprauve, having perished in a boat accident south of St. Thomas shortly after Doc’s birth, he thrived on the loving care and guardianship of an aunt and her husband on St. Thomas and an uncle on St. John.
Gehardt’s move to St. Thomas as a youth was apparently set up by that aunt, Idalia Lans, whose husband Mr. Lans, a tradesman, was involved in some carpentry work at the office of Dr. Arthur Gordon, a licensed dentist. This dentist Gordon was the son of Dr. John Gordon. He in turn was a brother to other dentists, and they were a family prominent in that practice who at one time or another resided in St. Kitts and had strong links to Haiti.
Mr. Lans was engaged in some repairs at the office of Dr. Arthur, as the story has been related to us. He took along young Gehardt as an apprentice. Dr. Gordon took an interest in the carpenter’s apprentice.
And the rest became a page in the Dental History of St. Thomas!
Fo, Gehardt who never had more than a sixth grade education in the school system of these islands, would be trained so well in every aspect of the profession as then practiced — including root canals — to cover also the lab work of making each denture from scratch, that the quality of his fillings, inlays and dentures would be marveled at in dental chairs far beyond our horizons. (In a visit I made to a dentist in Madrid in the 1960s, the surgeon marveled at the quality of the work, and many are the stories related to me of Virgin Islanders who traveled to far places including the Pacific on military duty, where, upon dental visits, one found that Gehardt’s work was deemed to be exceptional.
(“My recommendation to you, young man, is that you wait till you return home and see your dentist, for I cannot replicate the work he did.” Such were the words of advice from a Philadelphia dentist to a Virgin Islands college student on a dental visit in the late 1950s.) Doc’s weekend visits to his home island of St. John had to do with his farm and his recreational hunting but also included dental services to the island’s residents.
The Journal of American Dentistry in the 1970s sent one of their members to interview Gehardt and published an article on his work; he was one of a small number of “artisanal” dentists to be found in the United States at the time.
While it may be true that during his lifetime many dentists gained fame — and sometimes notoriety — for removal of a bad tooth and the pain it inflicted, Gehardt was an ardent lover of a “healthy” tooth. Periodontal disease was his sworn enemy. The writer recalls having toothaches for a lengthy period as a young man, the several visits, his dad’s puzzlement since his conclusion was that the tooth in question was a healthy one, and his recommendation that a modern dentist with adequate analytical equipment be visited. The solution was the removal of the tooth! Gehardt’s reaction: “The man ought to be jailed!”
The truth be told: When I was only 13 years old, Gehardt (who was the favorite dentist of schoolchildren on St. Thomas and St. John) had already announced to me solemnly: “You’re going to lose all of them!” As for my younger brother, he observed, “You have strong teeth!” When Roy departed this life in his late 70s, he had still all but one!
As for Gehardt’s role as patriarch: It was enabled by the generous hand extended to him by the Gordons, by the Legislature that granted him a license to practice legally in the Virgin Islands after his apprenticeship, by Gov. Morris F. DeCastro, a signatory to that legislation (and by the way a patient) and by a loyal and supportive Virgin Islands community! Gehardt in turn extended his hand and came to be known as “Daddy” to many for his subdued benevolence.
We give thanks! Happy Birthday Dad, and Happy Valentine’s Day to all!
— Gilbert Sprauve, St. John