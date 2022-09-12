Virgin Islanders were among those Sunday mourning the thousands who died during the Sept. 1, 2001, terrorist attacks. Yesterday marked the 21st anniversary of the terror-filled day, and seven Virgin Islanders were among the dead after planes were deliberately crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and the World Trade Center in New York City. Others would die on board a fourth plane — the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed in a Pennsylvania field.
Today, the names of seven Virgin Islanders and their last known locations are being published in memoriam. Further, comments from participants of the Freedom Walk, held Sept. 11, 2019, in commemoration of the 18th anniversary of the attacks, are republished below in their own words.
In memoriam:
• Maudlyn A. White (Pentagon)
• Felix Calixte (World Trade Center)
• William Henry Jr. (firefighter at WTC)
• Christian Maltby (WTC)
• Chris M. Kirby (construction worker at WTC)
• John Holland
• Claudia Sutton
In their own words:
“I come out to this every year. As long as my feet are on the ground, I will support it. It’s important to come out here and keep reminding people,” Former firefighter Eurman Fahie
“It affected us all over. We always pay tribute to the fallen soldiers and civilians. It could have been any one of us — it could have been myself,” V.I. Air National Guard technical Sgt. Roy Joseph.
“These profound attacks changed the American way of life, and propelled us into America’s longest war. Without a doubt, 9/11 changed many of our lives,” V.I. National Guard Adjutant General Kodjo Knox-Limbacker.
“I remember growing up thinking that nothing like that could happen. It was a very traumatic time for us,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. describing the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, as fighter jets flew around the St. Croix oil refinery to protect the area in case of another attack. “Today is a very somber say. We must never forget.”