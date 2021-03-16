Dear Editor,
By the time she stepped away from the podium and into history, she had been likened to a female superhero, commanding the public’s notice with glowing tributes for her stellar performance.
One of three women on the nine-member team on the second impeachment trial of former President Trump, V.I. Delegate Stacey Plaskett broke new ground as the first non-voting congressional delegate to serve as a House impeachment manager.
For women, and particularly women of color, Plaskett’s presence at the Senate hearings was not only a historic moment, but a measurement of how far women have come in leadership, and how much further there is to go. Though women demonstrate that they handle the mantle of leadership with competence and with exemplary results, some people seem more interested in their aesthetic qualities —their dress, pearls or pantsuits — than the significance of their achievements.
In a social media meme, the delegate’s cape-style blue dress, emblazoned with a red and yellow crest — an “S” denoting superwoman seems like an apt metaphor for a fiercely competent woman with the same abilities as men, but who too often must negotiate a delicate balance between femininity and power. Women manage companies, and are vice presidents and presidents of countries, yet their worth is often measured not by their ability or accomplishments but by their appearance.
Consider the educational achievements of women. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, women comprise more than 56% of college students nationwide. They earn more than 57% of undergraduate degrees and 59% of all master’s degrees. They earn 49% of all law degrees and 48% of all medical degrees. They account for 47% of the U.S. labor force and 53% of the college-educated workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Further, according to the University of the Virgin Islands, women in the territory earned 72% of degrees awarded in the past four years; earned over 78% of all master’s degrees and 71% of undergraduate degrees. They comprised 70% of the college-educated workforce, based on the Eastern Caribbean Center’s latest data.
And therein lies the rub.
Though women outperform men in educational attainment, they earned significantly less than men — virtually across the board. Based on U.S. Census Bureau data, for every dollar a man earns, a woman earns about 82 cents. In the U.S., as it is elsewhere, it quite literally pays to be a man.
Nationally, among full-time, full-year workers, the median annual pay for women in 2019 was $47,299 but $57,456 for men, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. For context, a woman working full-time year-round, earned about $10,157 less than her male counterpart in 2019, on average. Based on current trends, the Institute for Women Policy Research estimates women will not receive equal pay with men until 2059.
What’s even more striking, is that women are paid less than similarly educated men at every level of education.
A 2018 wage gap study by Georgetown University found that women with master’s degrees working full-time, year round are paid just 70 cents for every dollar paid to men with master’s degrees who work full-time, year round. Further, women with associate’s degrees are paid less than men with just a high school diploma. Women with master’s degrees are paid less than men with bachelor’s degrees. To earn the same salary as men, women essentially must earn one more college degree than their male peers, the study reports.
The question that this gender wage gap raises, of course, is why? A web of factors, including gender bias and discrimination, contributes to the pay and leadership gap. A Payscale’s 2020 Gender Pay Report explains that women tend to hold lower-paying jobs, work in lower-paying industries, and are more likely to break from their careers to have children. They are more likely than men to work irregularly and spend time out of the workforce, and they are more likely to work part-time. They also take more time off for family commitments than men.
Despite barriers, more women are making headway in leadership positions in many nations and at the tops of organizations and governments. As of last year, 21 countries were being led by a woman including Angela Merkel of Germany, Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia, Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, Mia Motley of Barbados and Paula-Mae Weeks of Trinidad and Tobago, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
Equally, the caped-dress metaphor also describes the upward mobility of women who, very often, are riding against the wind. It is not that women are not moving forward or reach the top. Generally, it takes longer, happens less commonly, and on her way up, she encounters more resistance.
Still, with the expansion of women’s influence and power, we can expect more women vice presidents and presidents such that “first-ever woman” and “first-female vice president” would be less common in contemporary prose.
Insisting that women are capable and ready, Jacinth Henry-Martin, who made history in her own right as the first female ambassador from St. Kitts to the United Nations, sounds the alert in her poem, “Don’t Call Me Just a Woman:”
“As the new age ebbs and flows, I have plans, great things to do.
I’ve been there, and I’ve done it all, and world I know I’m ready for you.
Educated, confident, empowered, and boldly facing the 21st century, I am ready for you, world…
And world, are you ready now for me?
Call me your equal! Call me ambitious! Competent! Call me the equal of a man.
But don’t you ever, ever, ever call me ‘just a woman.”
— Lauritz Mills, St. Thomas