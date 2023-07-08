AARP in the VI announced that the VI Trail Alliance and Partners will be one of 310 organizations nationwide to receive the 2023 Community Challenge Grant.
The grant will fund its Adventure Nature Trail improvements project that will include new features such as a restored pavilion, benches, picnic tables and signs that identify tree species and describe the area’s history. The park improvements and enhancements will serve all residents, with an emphasis on Virgin Islanders ages 50 and over.
“AARP in the Virgin Islands is committed to working with local leaders to improve resident’s quality of life through tangible changes,” AARP-VI State Director Troy de Chabert-Schuster said in a released statement. “We are proud to collaborate with this year’s grantee to make immediate improvements in the communities to jumpstart long-term change.”
The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages, especially those aged 50 and older through the improvement of public places, transportation, housing and digital connections among others. Projects must be completed by November 30, 2023.