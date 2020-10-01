The St. John Animal Care Center (ACC) has grown over the years, with its Cruz Bay facility expanding from four to 11 kennels, but with no further space to grow, the territory’s only no-kill shelter is hoping to make a big move.
The non-profit organization purchased 2.3 acres adjacent to Pickles in 2016, and after being delayed by the 2017 storm season and the current global pandemic, the ACC is setting its sights on building a new Coral Bay home.
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources will hold a virtual hearing tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. for the site’s proposed rezoning from R-2 to “B-2 or other,” according to the zoning map amendment request submitted by Barefoot Design Group on behalf of the animal shelter.
In addition to providing more space and a state-of-the-art facility, the ACC, which currently rents its Cruz Bay home from the Virgin Islands government, would have a space to call their own, explained shelter manager Ryan Moore.
“We’ve worked very, very hard at what we do, and this is something we could be proud of,” he said.
The planned facility would allow the ACC to house up to 30 dogs in an enclosed, air-conditioned, sound-proofed facility, though Moore said it’s rare for the shelter to be at capacity thanks largely to continued efforts to move animals to rescues in the states.
Plans for the new facility include a reception area where people can meet and greet potential adoptees as well as an outdoor walking path and an outdoor yard for the dogs. Other ideas that have been discussed for the site include storage space rentals for residents, a community garden, and a playground.
“These are potential ideas of things to do on the property because we are a part of this community and we want it to be enjoyable for everyone,” said Moore. “We want to take all the community’s concerns into consideration.”
The biggest potential issue raised by neighboring property owners is noise the animals at the shelter might cause. Plans for the building include several measures to mitigate noise, said ACC board president Jessica Palmer, including acoustic panels throughout.
“The dogs get excited in the morning when they’re hungry and in the evening when they’re hungry, and they will be inside during those times,” she said.
“Our dogs don’t bark all day because they’re happy dogs and well taken care of. Dogs that people hear barking maybe aren’t getting the best care, and that’s something we can hopefully help with by providing programs for feeding, care, and spaying and neutering.”
Despite being surrounded by a Head Start school, car rental company, residential apartments, and a library, the shelter has not received noise complaints from its current neighbors, Moore added.
“Everyone’s been positive,” he said. “We’ve never had someone come in here and be like, ‘Keep those dogs quiet.’ We’re very cordial with our neighbors and we try to take everyone’s concerns into consideration. You’re more likely to hear dogs down the road than dogs at the shelter.”
ACC board members were open to any location when searching for the land, but the “price was right” for the land in Coral Bay, said Moore, who added that about 60 percent of the dogs the shelter takes in come from the Coral Bay side of the island.
“You don’t see many dogs running loose on the streets and you see cats who have been fixed because we’ve worked really hard,” said Moore.
“Since the hurricanes, we’ve taken on probably 500 dogs that otherwise would’ve been on the streets. We want this new facility to be something we can be proud of.”
Follow the Animal Care Center of St. John on Facebook for a link to tomorrow’s virtual hearing. To provide feedback on the site’s rezoning, email leia.laplace@dpnr.vi.gov.