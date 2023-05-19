ST. THOMAS — Some graduates started their education journey from the 9th-grade level, others were English language learners, many experienced a disruption in education due to unforeseen life circumstances. Despite the challenges they had to overcome, the Adult Continuing Education Class of 2023 refused to give up.
“It has been an honor and privilege watching you progress and succeed,” ACE Administrator Rhona Pinney-Simon said during the graduation ceremony held at Charlotte Amalie High School auditorium Friday afternoon.
Thirty-two ACE graduates walked across the stage and many held back tears as their perseverance finally paid off.
“The Adult Continuing Education program’s main objective is to provide a second chance to adult learners, in order to increase their educational levels, and eventually obtain a high school diploma,” Pinney-Simon said.
Salutatorian Grace Percival was one of the graduates who was given a second chance, as she shared her story of dropping out of high school.
“But all that I was does not determine who I am today,” Percival told her class. “I am now that phenomenal woman, who uses all that she was to gain courage to ace ACE.”
Valedictorian Anneka Stridiron said her biggest motivator to continue her education was her children.
“Because of them I continue to strive for greatness, I have expressed to them over and over that nothing in life is easy, and that you must work hard for the things that you want,” Stridiron said.
She plans to enroll in the Raphael O. Wheatley Skills Center to study the culinary arts, and one day hopes to open her own business, a food truck.
“Go for it, always believe in yourself, have faith and never give up, once you believe anything is possible,” Stridiron said to those considering adult education.
ACE graduate Nadia Auguste was recognized for her leadership inside and outside of the classroom with the Principal Award, and Pinney-Simon shared the challenges she faced as she pursued her education.
“She realized her house was on fire. She was only able to grab her two children, and escaped with the clothes on her back,” Pinney-Simon explained. “Being without a home she struggled with virtual learning, The supporting staff at ACE encouraged her to hold on.”
Auguste not only graduated with honors from her ACE program, but she also graduated with top honors from the Wheatley Skills Center on Thursday, as a licensed nurse.
Mahalia Joseph, a former ACE Salutatorian from the class of 2017, gave the commencement address, and encouraged the graduates to continue their education.
“Go a step further, do not let this be your final stop, enroll in college or a trade school,” Joseph said.
Graduates also received encouragement and praise from dignitaries including St. Thomas/St. John Superintendent Stefan Jurgen, Education Deputy Commissioner Kemo Smith and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach.
After receiving their diplomas, the class was serenaded by Daniella Richardson, who performed a rousing rendition of “Rise Up.”
As the crowd and graduates sang and danced along, the lyrics rang true, “I’ll rise up, and I’ll do it a thousand times again.”