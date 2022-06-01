A young Laurel Brannick arrived in the Virgin Islands in 1986 and her first thoughts were, “Wow, I could live here. It’s so beautiful!”
She said that at the time she was working as a lifeguard and swim instructor for a chain of health clubs in her native Brooklyn, N.Y.—in a pool in a basement.
To make her dream of living in the Virgin Islands a reality, Brannick traveled to Charlotte Amalie for a visit to the V.I. Department of Labor.
She shared that she’d gone to college to be a physical education teacher and that she worked as a CPR instructor and lifeguard, and labor employees directed her to the Virgin Islands National Park.
“I interviewed, they hired me, so I went home and packed my bags and came back,” said Brannick. “I officially started in 1992.”
She started working with the V.I. National Park as a lifeguard on Trunk Bay, one of the world’s most beautiful beaches — a far cry from the basement pool in Brooklyn where she’d worked previously.
Brannick rose to lead lifeguard, then became a Park ranger. Under former superintendent Art Fredericks, Brannick earned the job of education specialist. Then, she helped kick off the School Kids in the Park program in partnership with Friends of V.I. National Park.
“Audrey Penn, who was the Friends program manager at the time, said to me ‘Laurel, what can we do to get more kids in the park?’” said Brannick. “I said the obstacle is transportation, because they need to take a safari which isn’t cheap. So Audrey came up with SKIP, the Friends fundraised for it, and I went around to the schools and said, ‘Look, free transportation. Where do you want to go?’”
So began a robust engagement program in which Virgin Islands schoolchildren enjoyed the opportunity to visit park sites like Reef Bay, Hassle Island, and Hurricane Hole.
Since then, countless schoolchildren have connected with the National Park with “Ranger Laurel” leading the way.
Brannick has also connected hundreds of children with the park via swim lessons.
“Kimberly Boulon is the first person who got us to start teaching swimming in the summers when her kids were small,” said Brannick. “Kaitlyn Cummings was one of the first students in the class and she’s now come back to help me teach swimming.”
Once word got around that Brannick was teaching swimming, interest grew exponentially.
Sports, Parks & Recreation’s Orville “Chopper” Brown asked if he could bring his summer camp students for swim lessons. Then John’s Folly brought their campers, and the Julius E. Sprauve School’s summer program brought their students as well.
When asked today what she’s most proud of during her three decade-long career with the National Park, it’s the connections Brannick made with children during school field trips and swimming lessons that tops the list.
“I will meet adult men helping me park on the barge and they’re like, ‘Is that you Ranger Laurel? You taught me how to swim!’” she said. “The kids I started teaching are all adults now and I’m teaching their kids. They’re like, ‘Laurel taught mommy how to swim.’”
Brannick’s efforts were noticed in 2008, when she won an EPA Environmental Quality Award in recognition of the way she connected the island’s children with the National Park.
She’s also well-known for connecting visitors with the feathered friends that call the park home.
After her stint as a Trunk Bay lifeguard, Brannick was trying to find her skillset within the park, and it was birds that caught her attention.
“These two little old ladies, Thelma Douglas and Bea Hunt, had been doing bird walks for years but Thelma needed a pacemaker, so I said I’d take over the bird walk,” said Brannick. “I spent a year learning with them. They were like my island grandmas. I’d sit on their porch, they’d make me cornbread and tea, and we’d read bird books. They taught me everything they knew about birds. I learned all their tricks.”
Leading bird walks led to her taking up the position as president of the V.I. Audubon Society, a title she held for nine years.
Brannick found such joy leading the bird walks that she plans to continue the walks in a volunteer capacity after her retirement is official this summer.
One final project Brannick completed for the National Park was the application to add the Leinster Bay waterfront to nearly 700 other sites, programs, and facilities on the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, a program that honors, preserves, and promotes the history of resistance to enslavement through escape and flight.
“I needed a project during the pandemic because the visitors center was closed,” said Brannick. “Network to Freedom was my COVID project. It was six months of sitting at home reading reports and filing documents.”
Brannick’s efforts were successful, and the Leinster Bay waterfront, once a known launching point for enslaved people attempting to escape to freedom in nearby Tortola, was officially added to the Network to Freedom in April 2021.
The soon-to-be-retired ranger has three field trips scheduled with summer campers before she officially leaves the National Park.
“I’ll miss being part of the park, and knowing what’s going on like the recent leatherback nests,” she said. “I’ll miss being involved in the things that are happening in the park because I care about St. John. I’m part of the community. I raised my kid here, I go to church, I go to Audubon, I used to go to St. John Historical Society meetings and I hope I have more time for that. I’ll still do the bird watching, and my goal is to work part time, maybe 20 hours a week.”
V.I. National Park Deputy Superintendent Scott Simmons spoke highly of Brannick’s impact during her three decades as a park employee.
“She has touched the lives of so many Virgin Islands youth,” said Simmons. “I was lucky enough to see her lead a class of second graders on a walk through Mary Creek. The students were hanging on every word Ranger Laurel said, moving through the water inches behind her as they made their way further up the creek, anxious for her to pull something else out of the water for them to examine. The Virgin Islands National Park has been very fortunate to have Ranger Laurel as a key member of our interpretation team for 30 years.”
In response to a question about an already understaffed National Park losing a key employee to retirement, V.I. National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields said education is a mission for the park system.
“Laurel has been a treasure here,” said Fields. “I love the trajectory of her career and how she’s been able to be involved with the community. We certainly want to make sure we can find ways to maintain continuity with our educational programs. That’s a priority for us.”