ST. CROIX — The Agriculture and Food Fair was the place to be this weekend as thousands from near and far turned out for a bit of fun, food, and culture.
The three-day event, in its 50th year, kicked off Saturday under the theme “Agriculture: A Golden Opportunity to Grow” and will end at 6 tonight when gates to the fairgrounds in Estate Lower Love close.
On Saturday, with the colorful flags and pinwheels along the perimeter of the fairgrounds welcoming residents and visitors alike, many lined up early in anticipation of enjoying native food and drinks, purchasing merchandise and enjoying the entertainment.
Traffic slowed to a crawl on Queen Mary Highway as parking fields on either side of the fairgrounds filled up quickly. Once inside, many made a beeline to the Food Pavilion, then set up temporary stakes in the shade to enjoy their culinary finds.
Visiting vendors regionwide, including from the British Virgin Islands, joined local ones in enticing fairgoers to buy many of the merchandise and scrumptious foods that included native food and drinks, pastries, locally-made candies, art works, crafts, furniture, woodwork, clothes, shoes, leather goods, hats, toys, jewelry, flags, produce, plants, incense, oils and CDs among others.
Zantia Perdomo was under a covered area near the eastern fair entrance waiting for her children as she sipped on cold, homemade ginger beer. Nearby were two reusable shopping bags containing fruit stews, sugar cake, seasoning peppers and two knitted hats she purchased from local vendors.
“The children are in the Coney Island and they are having a good time,” she said. “I got all the things that I wanted to get and now I’ll let them have fun for a few hours before we go home.”
Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson, during remarks at the opening ceremony, said he sees the fair as an opportunity for food sustainability and urged more assistance for farmers.
This year the crowd on Saturday and Sunday appeared smaller than usual, but still better than anticipated. The fair is normally held in February, but due to the date change competed with carnivals in Atlanta and Orlando.
Selena Sylvester welcomed the three-day fair.
“I’m really just glad that they were able to make it happen and I hope we don’t see too much of a spike in the COVID numbers. I think everybody is trying to stay safe and have a good time,” she said. “I’ve always come to the fair and get my fresh thyme and stuff and then just chill for the day, it feels really good to be out like this again.”
Organizers named the fairgrounds posthumously in honor of Kofi Boateng, a University of the Virgin Islands Cooperative Extension Service staff and former vendor. Dignitaries and fair organizers heaped praises on Boateng and other number of honorees for their outstanding work and dedication to the fair. In addition to trophies and a stipend from the Fair board, Crop Farmer of the Year Badeau Chrisphonte and Livestock Farmer of the Year Alphonso James were presented with checks from the Virgin Islands Daily News.
Once the fair was officially opened, long lines jammed the Food Pavilion as scores of people waited for plates of their favorite cuisine.
Vendors like Anthony Kiture, and many others heaped crucian favorites like “roast pork,” “stew goat,” fried fish, and conch in butter sauce into Styrofoam containers for customers. Others grabbed finger foods like pates, benye and Johnny cakes, or sipped on homemade drinks including lemonade and sorrel.
William Monoghan took small bites of his beef pate as he waited in line for another — a seafood pate from the Moravian Church’s booth.
“I’m a real foodie and this to me is like heaven,” he said. “I wasn’t even really hungry when I came in, but everything smells so good, I think I’ll just have lunch and dinner here all weekend.”
The fair opens today for its final day from 9 a.m. to 6 tonight. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and $4 for children under 12.