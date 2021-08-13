The V.I. Justice Department late Thursday night issued an alert noting that scammers are seeking charitable donations using a fake Twitter account in the name of Attorney General Denise George.
According to the statement, released just before 10 p.m., the scammers are sending text messages, attempting to impersonate George with the fraudulent account that features her official Justice Department photo.
The text messages encourage recipients to either donate to a charity or notify others about a voucher program that they may be eligible for.
“Unfortunately, scammers take advantage of goodwill and generosity by creating fictitious charitable organizations, seeking fraudulent donations by taking money which could otherwise go to those in need,” George said.
She added that initial communication could come in any form — letter, phone call, email or text message.
“No matter the form, the goal is the same — to get personal or business information and steal money. I encourage anyone who receives these suspicious messages to delete it,” George said.
The fake Twitter account that claims to be managed by George “presently has several followers” and she urged residents to be wary of any random messages received electronically.
According to the statement, text messages from unknown sources “may offer hyperlinks to other sites and is one way scammers can install malware on your mobile electronic device, putting you at increased risk for identity theft and financial exploitation.”
The attorney general also reminded residents to disregard texts asking for verification of personal data, including Medicare or Medicaid information, in exchange for receiving economic stimulus funds or other benefits from the government.
“Government agencies or officials are not sending out emails asking for residents’ personal information to receive funds,” George said.
The Justice Department shared examples of the fake text messages — with the recipients’ name redacted for privacy — purported to come from George.
One such text, received around 8 p.m. Monday and which features George’s official photo, discusses a voucher program for eligible, low-income families.
Another reads:
“Hi. This is Hon. Denise George. Hope all is well with you.”
After the individual responds, a subsequent text from the fake Twitter account attributed to George reads: “Just want to know if you can try and donate to the charity though (sic).” before abruptly ending.
“If you receive a text or email from any source claiming to come from a government agency or employee with an attachment or link asking you to open it or click on it, do not do it until you verify it is authentic,” George cautioned.
The Justice Department urges anyone with information on the fake Twitter account to call 340-774-5666 ext. 10351 or email the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs at consumerawareness@dlca.vi.gov