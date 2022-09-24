Government House on Friday remained mum on reported “hot mic” comments from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. about his gubernatorial rivals while waiting to complete a readout of a meeting with British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley.
Wheatley was on island for the 9th Inter Council Meeting with Bryan on Thursday where they discussed “high-quality internet” for their constituents during the meeting held at Government House on St. Thomas. Prior to the meeting, Government House issued a statement noting that a readout would be provided thereafter.
The topic of discussion, ironically, was on improved technology with Bryan caught on a ‘hot mic’ discussing his opponents. The incident served as a glaring reminder of the potential pitfalls of technology.
At Thursday’s readout, Wheatley began by expressing his appreciation for the council and noted how much they were able to accomplish during the meeting, specifically addressing the internet quality in both territories.
“We were able to discuss matters of the internet and giving our people access to high quality, high speed internet,” he said. “We recognize that the internet is a right to our citizens and it can help us with our schools, tourism products, community parks, etcetera.”
Bryan also focused on technology noting it “will allow us to be able to do things that we’ve never been able to do before.
“It will ease access in terms of business, immigration, and our people meeting, greeting, and having a great time in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Bryan said.
According to Wheatley, the group also discussed different areas of tourism where both territories benefit. The BVI, he said, relies heavily on the airports and seaports in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“We were able to discuss matters of mutual interest to make sure our residents and visitors have a very clear and accommodating transportation between our respective homes,” Wheatley said.
A planned Memorandum of Understanding relative to the charter boat industry, water taxis, and fisheries was also addressed during Thursday’s meeting. According to Wheatley, who said that it should “hopefully be ready” before V.I. and BVI Friendship Day on Oct. 22. He announced the theme of Friendship Day will be “Golden Jubilee: A Resilient Bond of Friendship.”
Bryan, in praising the friendship between the two territories, said “a lot of things can be done,” and that it “all starts with communication.”
“There’s a lot of great things coming up in the British Virgin Islands that Virgin Islanders want to attend,” he said, adding “we want to make sure we expand on what that means to them because people all over the world are interested in the food and music festivals, and all the other things that make the BVI great.”
Bryan, in closing, said he wanted to let the public know “what is going on,”and that both heads of government “are working hard on the public’s behalf.”
Earlier Bryan, unaware that his comments were being overheard, said that the November election shouldn’t be a tough one and “if we lose it ain’t for trying.” According to a circulating audio of the event, Bryan’s discussion centered around ranking his opponents as far as competitiveness at the ballot box. He said the gubernatorial team of Sens. Kurt Vialet and Janelle Sarauw “aint even in the arena over here” in reference to St. Thomas, but said the team was his closest competitor in terms of votes on St. Croix. He referred to former police officer and gubernatorial candidate Ronald Pickard as a “felon” and shared details of a case where he was indicted on rape charges as well as civil rights violation. A federal court jury found Pickard not guilty of the rape charges. His candidacy met Elections System certification requirements. Bryan also referred to gubernatorial candidate Stephen “Smokey” Frett as someone who “runs every year just for the hell of it” and did not consider him a threat.
Government House spokesman Richard Motta was contacted both on Thursday and Friday about Bryan’s hot mic comments, but as of Daily News press time had not responded.