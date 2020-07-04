Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic being declared, visitors and residents from all walks of life were looking forward to gathering in downtown Christiansted to delight in local cuisine with fresh ingredients from the island’s farmers and fishers. The kick-off to what would have been the weeklong St. Croix Food & Wine Experience and the Taste of St. Croix, both held in April, has since been cancelled and postponed, respectively.
Back in February, thousands converged for another of our gastronomical delights — the Agriculture and Food Fair — primarily sponsored by the V.I. Agriculture Department and the University of the Virgin Islands. These are annual showcases of what we can do if we take agriculture seriously, and it is with that in mind that I share a bit about agricultural fairs in the territory.
According to the late Morris R. Henderson, the agricultural fairs began in the 1930s. However, some old-timers would suggest they started before Denmark sold the islands to the United States on March 31, 1917. Nonetheless, the fairs started when Estate Anna’s Hope was established as the Agricultural Experiment Station between 1910 and 1911. Thus, they were celebrated and held for years at Anna’s Hope Agricultural Experiment Station with local farmers displaying their produce. Today, they are held at the Agriculture Department’s Estate Lower Love grounds.
When the fairs were held at Estate Anna’s Hope, they were dubbed “Agricultural Field Days.” Held annually in February, it coincided with “Crop Season,” or the harvesting of sugar cane on St. Croix. The late George A. Seaman wrote that “of all the sugar islands — and there were many — the history of St. Croix was particularly associated with the varied and colorful past of this exotic introduction: sugar cane. Again, it seems the island was made for this crop, or the crop was made for the island, since in spite of wars, fluctuating prices, great droughts and devastating hurricanes, we stuck together through thick and thin, St. Croix and its ubiquitous fields of waving sugarcane.” Further, the early days of the fair attracted more than 5,000 people, which was a considerable number, comparatively speaking, as the population of St. Croix was hardly more than 12,000 to 14,000 people. Back then, the fairs lasted for two days. Today, it’s a three-day affair that brings in more than 60,000 people with millions more listening online and via social media as the fairgrounds.
The Anna’s Hope fair also attracted almost every producer on the island, especially those who grew food crops. There was always an over abundance of agricultural produce, vegetables and fruits of every quality and description possible. Besides large livestock and poultry, there were displays of milk, eggs and meat at the Anna’s Hope fair for sale. It was a time when St. Croix was known for its quality livestock that were also exported throughout the Caribbean region.
Native foods were also as popular as they are today, with a large variety of cultural dishes as well as many different types of local candies and beverages being sold. Prizes and awards also were presented to those with outstanding quality produce, livestock, homemade goods, food and handicrafts. And, as it is today, music and cultural dance, programs featuring dignitaries and recognition of the outstanding farmers were part of the celebration.
According to the late Morris R. Henderson, “after about a decade or two, and possibly with the shift in the economic situation experienced locally, agricultural field days phased out. However, during the mid-fifties, the former Federal Experiment Station endeavoured to revive an interest in such activities. To take the place of the old-time field days, livestock shows and competition were held periodically.”
“In addition, field demonstrations and tours of the station were conducted periodically, but these were geared basically to encourage the local producers to visit in order to observe what was being done in agricultural research, and should not be interpreted as taking the place of an agricultural fair,” Henderson said.
In 1971, the late Agriculture Commissioner Rudolph Shulterbrandt, along with a number of other people, started the agriculture fair again. This time, the fair was held at Estate Lower love. It was successively called Field Day, St. Croix Agricultural and Food Fair, and today, the Virgin Islands Agriculture and Food Fair. According to Shulterbrandt, for whom the fairgrounds is named, the rebirth of the fairs at Lower Love in the early 1970s offered free entrance for the public.
Today, the fair is held annually over the Presidents Day weekend, attracting thousands of people from all over the Caribbean region, the U.S. mainland and around the world. Every year, people plan their vacation around February. During the fair, hotels rooms and car rentals are booked solid. The fair has grown so much it has become the second major event in the Virgin Islands, behind St. Thomas Carnival. Indeed, the fair is one of our cultural agricultural showcases of all that St. Croix has to offer to the world.
Alas, at the turn of the 1980s, the abundance of fresh vegetables, fruits and ground provision on the local level began to decline. The number of farmers reduced tremendously when compared to the 1950s. By the 1990s and beyond, the fair changed tremendously. T-shirts, handmade jewelry of all kinds, as well as imported items, cars on display — until recently done away with by former Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Louis “Akil” Petersen, Jr. — and many tents carried items not relative to agriculture.
Today, the fair has become a grandstand for politicians’ lip service of promises to the Virgin Islands farming community. On St. Croix, which at one time in its history was called the “Garden spot of the Antilles,” and “Breadbasket of the Caribbean,” fruits and vegetable are now imported in large quantities from all over the world while thousands of acres of fertile land formerly under cultivation are urbanized into houses, roads, schools and businesses.
If the Agriculture and Food Fair is to survive, then preserving the rural landscape of St. Croix must be protected. Agriculture is a necessity of life, especially eating local fresh produce that leads to a healthy community. Annually, it gives us insight as to what we can accomplish if we get serious.
— Olasee Davis, St. Croix, is an ecologist at the University of the Virgin Islands. He is active in Virgin Islands historical, cultural and environmental preservation.