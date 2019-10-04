Daily News Staff
Pistarckle Theater announces the opening of the 2019-2020 season with the musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”
The Fats Waller musical revue centers around the golden age of swing in Harlem in the 1930s and was the winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical.
The show will run Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. through October, with matinees on Sunday Oct. 13 and Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $35 and are available online at www.pistarckletheater.com or call 340-775-7877.
