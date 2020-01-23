The Navy on Martin Luther King Jr. Day named an aircraft carrier for the first time for an African American, and for the first time for an enlisted sailor, in bestowing the honor on Ship’s Cook 3rd Class Doris Miller, who overcame segregated roles and seized the initiative to became a hero when he fired back at attacking Japanese planes on Dec. 7, 1941.
“Doris Miller was the son of a sharecropper, a descendant of slaves,” Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said from a Pearl Harbor pier Monday. “He was not given the same opportunities that men of a different color were given to serve his country. But on Dec. 7, 1941, just behind me, he would not be defined by the prejudice of other peoples.”
In 1941 an African American was not allowed to man a gun in the Navy, and as far as rank was concerned, “he could not really get above a messman level,” said Doreen Ravenscroft, president of Cultural Arts of Waco (Texas) and team leader for the Doris Miller Memorial.
But on Dec. 7, Miller, a 22-year-old sailor on the USS West Virginia, had what his niece Henrietta Miller- Bledsoe called a “why not me?” moment when he aided the battleship’s wounded captain and manned an unattended .50-caliber machine gun. Miller had never been trained to operate the gun.
“It wasn’t hard. I just pulled the trigger and she worked fine. I had watched the others with these guns. I guess I fired her for about 15 minutes,” he said later, believing he “got” one of the Japanese planes.
The then-mess attendant subsequently “saved the lives of many sailors” by pulling them from the burning harbor, and was one of the last three crew to abandon ship, Modly said. He was awarded the Navy Cross for bravery by Adm. Chester Nimitz.
“I often say we have these ‘why not me?’ moments,” Miller-Bledsoe told more than 500 mostly sailors and civilians during the Kilo Pier ceremony. “When Uncle Doris decided that he was going to step up to the machine gun and shoot, it was his ‘why not me?’ moment.”
“And as we go through this life, we’re all going to be confronted by ‘why not me?’ moments — whether they be small or whether they affect (many),” the Forth Worth, Texas, resident said. “Each one, you will be affecting someone if you take action upon that moment.”
Modly broke somewhat with Navy tradition — most carriers in recent times have been named after presidents and members of Congress — in selecting the name USS Doris Miller for CVN 81.
