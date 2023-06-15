Alexia Callwood Azille
Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Alexia Callwood Azille, affectionately known as “Lexie” on June 2, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.
Her Going Home Service will be held on June 30, 2023, at Faith Christian Fellowship Church Alive in Christ in Hidden Valley. The viewing and tributes will be from 8 to 10 am. The service will be at 10 a.m. with interment at the Eastern Cemetery.
She leaves to mourn her husband, Romuald Azille, also known as Chef Romeo; mother Gertrude Parson; sisters, Allegra Callwood, Alicia Callwood Liburd and Arlean Parsons; brothers Lyston Martin, Elliston Callwood, Celvin Callwood, Lucien Testamark, Ludence Parsons, Lee Parson and Juniel Daniel; stepchildren, Charles Azille and family; Rosemarie Oliveira Azille and family; Latoya Skeete and family; sisters-in-law Lisa Parson, Lydia Testamark, Violet Callwood, Deborah Martin and Mary Azille and family; brother-in-law Mervyn Liburd; nephews and nieces Clyde, Donna, Keshawn, Yanella, Deshawn Kamal, Kadeem, Marquette, Kies N’Kaha, Keosha,and Loring A. Callwood; Taliba, Neisjah, Brittiny, N’Kyla, Alyssa and Nalanie Parsons; Jahquan, Jordynn, and Jaelynn Daniel; Shakeema H. Rosa, Melicia Liburd, Jahryl Flemings, Shanika Davis, Sharnel Davis, Lucien Testamark, Jr. and Rowmaine Charles; special cousins, E. “Tin-Tin” Hart, Pastor Aldean Henley, Odean Henley, Aldora White, Maloria Hodge, Valencia Chapman, Gwen Donovan, Julien, Ashley Callwood, Carmen Romney, Helen Callwood, Desiree Gumbs, Enid and Elliot Green, Joyce Harrigan, Italia Frett, Mary Blyden Hasting, Vernon, and Melvin Blyden, Lena Gomez, Italia, Winston, Larry and Joycelyn Frett, Jerry and Lillian Dawson, Lorna Christopher, Jerry Dawson Marshall, and Jewel Dawson.
She is also survived by numerous great nieces, nephews, godchildren, friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com.
Alicia Husband
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Alicia Husband on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital.
Alicia died peacefully after a prolonged illness. Alicia Husband was born to Isabel Romero and Vicente Soto on Jan. 29, 1943, in Frederiksted, St. Croix. Alicia is also known affectionately as “Lecie” or “Lee” to family and friends.
Alicia is survived by her husband of 60 years, Clarence Henry Husband, Jr.; children, Beverly Natalie Nicholson Doty, Clarence Henry Husband III, David Henry Husband, Paul Ray Husband, Andromeda Maria Thompson; grandchildren, Paris Oliver Nicholson IV., David Henry Husband Jr., Jayson Michael Husband Bonelli, Andromeda Sophia Husband, Paul Ray Husband Jr., Kaylan Juwan Husband, Michael Jordan Bonelli, Clarence Henry Husband IV; great-grandchildren, Jalayna Alicia Ernestine Joseph, Jaleya Andromeda Joseph, ‘T’miiya Husband, Cayman Oliver Nicholson, and David Henry Husband III; siblings, Vicente Soto Jr., Elminio Soto, Michael Joseph, Marilyn Santos, Gwendolyn McGee, Letticia Barnes, Lionel Barnes Jr., Lloyd Barnes, Stephanie Barnes, Violet Barnes-Howell, Gerri Weber; aunts, Margarita Maldonado and Irma Ascencio; daughter-in-law, Bahia Husband; sons-in-law, Randall Doty and Godfrey Thompson; brothers-in-law, Keith Husbands, Thomas McGee, Art Howell, and James A Weber III; sister-in-law, Regina Husbands; special nieces, Myrna van Beverhoudt, Jamila Russell, Latifa Mack, Ashli Iles; special daughter, Brenda Le Richards; special friends, Frances Bellew, Oriel and Gloria Thompson, Roy and Doreen Donavan and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
The going home service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church at 146-172 Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas. Pre-service tributes are from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The service will be held at 10 a.m.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Calvary Baptist Church St. Thomas Memo/For-Building Fund-Alicia Husband.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com