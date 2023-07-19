Aliyah Boston’s likeness will now be synonymous with the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The V.I. Tourism Department in a news release announced a multi-year partnership with the WNBA All-Star and St. Thomas native.
“As part of the deal, Boston will serve as an official tourism ambassador for the territory. According to the release, the partnership “aims to promote the destination through local and national campaigns.”
Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said that the “multi-year agreement marks a first for the Tourism Department as we continue to explore unique and non-traditional methods of marketing for our destination.”
Boston expressed her excitement about the partnership.
“The U.S. Virgin Islands mean so much to me and my family and I couldn’t be happier to be an official ambassador for my hometown,” she said. “I’m very proud of where I’m from and it’s really special to be able to partner with the tourism board so that we can let the world know that the islands are gorgeous, with beautiful and kind people, and filled with a cultural richness that makes them a destination for everyone.”
Boschulte, while highlighting Boston’s pride for her hometown, noted that she “is a national treasure, not just for her current athletic prowess, but for her unwavering pride in where she is from.”
Since being selected by the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, Boston’s talent and skill have garnered well-deserved recognition.
She was named “Rookie of the Month” twice in the first two months of the season, and she became the first rookie to be selected to start in the WNBA All-Star game since 2014.
“We are proud to be partnering with Aliyah as she personifies the values of hard work, dedication, and excellence which are at the core of our long-standing tenacity that uniquely defines the people of the USVI,” said Boschulte.
In college, Boston starred as a post player for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks — ranked No. 1 nationally — and she received numerous accolades both on and off the court. Boston was not only named the consensus Freshman of the Year in 2020 and the team’s leading scorer, but she was also the Academic All-American of the Year for the Division 1 women’s basketball in 2021. During the 2021-2022 season, Boston was awarded the prestigious Naismith College Player of the Year Award, the John R. Wooden Award, the Wade Trophy, and she was named Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year following a national championship win. Unsurprisingly, her numerous athletic accomplishments did not end there, in both 2022 and 2023, Boston was named SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
According to the statement from Government House, in a show of the territory’s support for Boston, a V.I. delegation led by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. that included Boschulte and Commissioner of Sports, Parks and Recreation Calvert White Jr. “celebrated Aliyah’s first WNBA All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas with a private event to spotlight her continued achievements and new ambassadorship with the territory.”