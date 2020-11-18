Dear Editor,
I am sorry, but I am having a hard time accepting the fact that when my pension benefits are slashed by 50% or more, as the Government Employees’ Retirement System goes insolvent, the pensions of retired Virgin Islands governors and lieutenant governors will remain untouched.
The reason is their monies are mostly coming from the V.I. General Fund and not GERS. These are the same people who have caused this huge underfunding of GERS by under contributing what should have been paid into the fund for the last 30 years or more.
I call on the present governor, Albert Bryan Jr., and our 15 legislators to correct this injustice by passing a bill to include all U.S. Virgin Islands government employees to be treated equally by our pension system. Maybe the underfunding and serious indifference to the looming insolvency of the system would have taken a different path.
Consider a bill that would redirect the General Fund’s contribution, which is automatically deducted for the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s pension and contribute this sum directly to GERS funds to pay all V.I. government retirees.
We, the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands, can no longer live beyond our means. These generous pensions, paid out to retired governors and lieutenant governors, can no longer be justified when our government cannot even meet its daily financial commitments.
Hoping for a better tomorrow,
— Stephen K. Cohen resides on St. Croix.