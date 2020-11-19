Like most other community events that mark the passing of time on St. John, the All-Island Holiday Party, or the “prom,” informally, has been cut due to COVID. Held each year around the holidays, the party welcomes all St. John residents to Mongoose Junction for an evening of live music, passed appetizers, and rubbing elbows with the many different people who call the island home.
“The party’s name, the All-Island Holiday Party, suggests the inclusivity that it’s always had,” said Sun Dog Cafe owner Michael Barry, who’s spearheaded the event every year since its inception in 1995. “We’ve always had great musicians from St. John, and you see tons of people from all the different friend groups on St. John. It brings everyone together — boaties to billionaires and everyone in between.”
Many partygoers opt to don their fanciest duds for the party, which perhaps inspired its nickname, “the prom.” Radha Speer, Caravan Gallery owner and wife of Mongoose Junction builder and co-owner Glen Speer, recalled the party’s roots.
“In the beginning, Caneel Bay had a Christmas party for the movers and shakers in the community, but it was limited,” said Speer. “After Marilyn, Caneel was closed and there wasn’t going to be a community Christmas party of any sort. The Mongoose Junction Merchants Association felt we needed to raise our spirits, to get together and celebrate the fact that we survived. That’s how the event was born.”
Speer’s favorite All-Island Holiday Party was similar to the very first get-together in that the island was reeling from a major natural disaster.
“In 2017, we felt like we probably couldn’t do it but Michael Barry spearheaded it as he always has,” she said. “It wasn’t as crowded that year but it was the sweetest thing.”
The party has changed over the years, including the addition of a prom king and queen contest, but one constant that remains is Barry’s wife, Barbie, circulating through the crowd with platter after platter of her homemade bourbon balls.
“It’s a family recipe,” Barry said of his wife’s culinary creation. “It takes her about 12 hours to make them all, and she makes anywhere from 600 to 800 bourbon balls.”
The party largely draws young restaurant workers, who cause the attendance to swell as soon as they’re off work for the evening, and dignitaries including former Gov. Ken Mapp have attended the All-Island Holiday Party, said Barry. The host promises that the holiday party will take place as soon as it’s safe for people to gather again, even if it isn’t during the holiday season.
“Right now, with COVID spiking as it is in America, we couldn’t in good conscience bring so many people together,” said Barry. “We’re going to have a Christmas party the minute that we can, but we have no idea when that’s going to be. We’ll have an All-Island Holiday Party to celebrate all the holidays we didn’t get to have.”